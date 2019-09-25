India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli reveals inspiration behind fitness routine in Indian cricketers

cricket

Indian captain Virat Kohli has been credited with leading the fitness revolution in Indian cricket. He has set a benchmark and the rest of the players strive to match their skipper and as a result, the team has benefitted from this. Often in the past, he has spoken about how he manages his diet and training and in a recent conversation, he reveals the impact of football and footballers on cricket.

“We always look up to footballers for their discipline. It’s a requirement of the sport that you need to be at your absolute best to be able to take the field. Football players are very particular about professionalism, in terms of physical preparation, nutrition and rest periods. We learn a lot from them,” Kohli told Times of India.

However, the skipper stopped short of comparing cricket with football owing to the requirements of both the games. He did, however, add that the fast bowlers with their workload come close to the footballers.

“You cannot compare. I think the only people who can be compared to an extent in terms of endurance are fast bowlers. Cricket is not a sport which requires amazing physical endurance. Football is fast and played within 90 minutes where you have to be absolutely fit to take control of the situation. In cricket, the fitness level requirement is not as high (as football). But if you strive to be as fit as footballers, then you do things at a different level in cricket. That’s what we look forward to. If we take our fitness level higher, we will perform at another level. Footballers are way fitter than cricketers,” he further added.

India will next take on South Africa in a 3-match Test series. The side received a huge jolt when Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the series owing to a stress fracture. He was replaced in the squad by Umesh Yadav.

