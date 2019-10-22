India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli’s answer to question on meeting Dhoni leaves reporters in splits

cricket

Indian captain Virat Kohli’s post match press conferences are always something to look forward to for cricket fans, journalists and pundits. Kohli’s straight talk has often left the media persons either entertained or riled, as the skipper believes in speaking his mind. With India completing a clean sweep over South Africa the mood during the post match conference was upbeat.

Kohli faced questions with his usual calm and gave clear answers. One reporter asked the Indian captain about whether he will go and meet local boy and former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. To this Kohli said, “No. He’s here. He’s in the change room. Come, say hello.”

Reporter: When in Ranchi, a visit to the local boy's crib beckons? 🤔🤔

Virat: Be our guest 😉😁 #TeamIndia #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/HLdDYX3Pxn — BCCI (@BCCI) October 22, 2019

The Indian captain was also vocal about how Test cricket can be kept alive. “In my opinion, we should have 5 strong Test centres. In Test cricket, teams coming into India should know that they are going to play at these 5 centres, these are the pitches and crowds to expect. It can’t be sporadic and spread over so many places,” Kohli told reporters at the end of the 3rd Test.

Former India captain MS Dhoni was spotted at the JCSA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Tuesday as the hosts completed their maiden Test series clean sweep against South Africa on 4th day of the 3rd test. The BCCI shared a post, in which the wicketkeeper-batsman was seen giving tips to local boy Shahbaz Nadeem.

Dhoni is currently away from international cricketing duties, as he requested for an extended break following India’s defeat against New Zealand in the World Cup semifinal clash. The 38-year-old served with the Territorial Army in Jammu and Kashmir in August, and was not named for the West Indies series.

