India vs Sri Lanka: Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan show dance moves to keep Guwahati crowd entertained - WATCH

India vs Sri Lanka: Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan show dance moves to keep Guwahati crowd entertained - WATCH

India vs Sri Lanka: The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to wet pitch.

cricket Updated: Jan 07, 2020 10:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan in Guwahati.
Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan in Guwahati.(PTI)
         

India and Sri Lanka’s 1st T20I in Guwahati was abandoned without a ball being bowled with rain spoiling the night in Guwahati. The showers started immediately after the toss, and even though the rain stopped after a while, the ground staff failed to dry out the pitch in the allocated time and the play was eventually called off after a late inspection. Despite the disappointment, the cricket fans in Guwahati stayed back at Barsapara Stadium till the very end, hoping the play would be started eventually.

Also read: KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah in focus - Top three player battles

India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, along with Irfan Pathan, who announced his retirement on Saturday, stepped out on the field to keep the crowd entertained. Harbhajan shared a video on his Instagram account which showed the two cricketers showing their dance moves on the field.

 

In the video, Harbhajan was seen taking a stroll of the park as the crowd started cheering him up. The DJ at the ground was playing popular Punjabi hit “Tenu suit suit kar da” and the bowler was seen dancing on the tunes in front of the crowd to keep them entertained. Irfan also showed some of his moves before the two cricketers laughed and walked away from the crowd. “10/10 numbers to Guwahati crowd last night despite of no game,” Harbhajan captioned the video.

Also read: Greg Chappell opens up on Irfan Pathan, recollects memory as India coach

Meanwhile, India will take on Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I on Tuesday at Holkar Stadium in Indore. After the first game was drawn, both the teams will be eager to win the encounter in Indore to ensure themselves of atleast drawing the series.

This is skipper Virat Kohli’s first assignment in 2020 and he will be eager to start off on a winning note. The Indian cricket team will be travelling to New Zealand later this month, and a win here will certainly boost the confidence of Kohli’s men, especially with T20I World Cup taking place later this year.

