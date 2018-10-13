India vs West Indies Live Updates, 2nd Test Day 2 in Hyderabad: Chase completes century, Windies 8 down

Live score updates: A fighting 104-run stand for the seventh wicket between skipper Jason Holder and Roston Chase helped West Indies put up a decent 295 for seven at stumps on Day One of the second Test here at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Friday. Chase remained unbeaten on 98 with seven fours and a six while Devendra Bishoo was batting on 2. It was a much improved show after the visitors’ batting failed twice in the first Test in Rajkot. In this clash, West Indies have already batted 95 overs where as in the opening Test, both their innings were wrapped up in just 98 overs.

9:37 hrs IST Chase gets to his century Waits for the ball to turn, then clips it away to square leg, races off and gets a single to get to his 100. Top knock, keeping Windies in this match





9:35 hrs IST Umesh strikes India get their 8th wicket in the very first over. Length ball on off, Bishoo hangs his bat out, the ball takes the inside edge and then dislodges the stumps





9:29 hrs IST Kohli is out with his team India need three more wickets. The pitch still looks a good one for batting. Roston Chase is batting on 98, he deserves a century





9:13 hrs IST No one seems to get enough of Virat Kohli Police inspector P Venkateswarlu said a case of trespassing was slapped against 19-year-old Mohammad Khan, who breached security cordon to get up close with Virat Kohli.





9:06 hrs IST Ashwin continues on his impressive march R Ashwin added a fresh feather into his already illustrious cap as he scalped his 500th first-class wicket during the first day of the second Test against West Indies at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.





8:58 hrs IST Umesh was good with the ball After a jittery start, Umesh Yadav found the right lines and lengths and picked up three wickets. However, he was not very happy with the SG balls and believed that they wore out very quickly and very easily



