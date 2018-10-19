India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni play football in training ahead of Guwahati ODI

The Indian players got down to business after a break of few days and took part in a training session ahead of the first ODI against West Indies at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Friday.

Under the watchful eyes of head coach Ravi Shastri, the players trained hard before of the blockbuster series opener. As for skipper Virat Kohli and wicket-keeper MS Dhoni, the duo were pictured playing football along with KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted the images on social media and their post read: “A warm hello Guwahati. Let’s get started. A light warm-up first. #TeamIndia #INDvWI”.

They also uploaded a short video of the net session of the players, which was conducted by Shastri. The post read: “In this pacy package, we’ve covered all the top moments from Day 1 of #TeamIndia’s practice session in Guwahati for you. Take a look. #IndvWI”.

The two teams are scheduled to play five ODIs, starting with the opener in Guwahati on Sunday.

The caravan then will move over to the shortest format of the game where India and West Indies will clash against each other in three T20Is.

Squads:

India (first two ODIs): Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav

West Indies - Jason Holder(c), Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Fabian Allen, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Oshane Thomas, Obed McCoy, Kieran Powell

First Published: Oct 19, 2018 18:36 IST