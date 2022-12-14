Home / Cricket / India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND W vs AUS W match on tv and online

India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND W vs AUS W match on tv and online

India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20 Live Streaming: India face Australia at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Check here live streaming and when and where to watch details of IND W vs AUS W cricket match.

India Women face Australia Women in the third T20I in Mumbai.(BCCI Women Twitter)
With the five-match series tied at 1-1, India Women face Australia Women in the third T20I, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, on Wednesday. Both sides will be aiming for a win, with the hosts winning the second T20I to level the series. In the second T20I, India clinched victory via Super Over, winning by four runs. Initially, Australia posted 187 for one in 20 overs, with Beth Mooney smacking an unbeaten knock of 82 runs off 54 balls. Meanwhile, Tahlia McGrath hammered 70 runs off 51 balls. Deepti Sharma took the only wicket for India. Chasing a target of 188 runs, India reached 187 for five in 20 overs, with Richa Ghosh four to take the game into Super Over. Smriti Mandhana was in swashbuckling form and slammed 79 runs off 49 balls. In the Super Over, India set a target of 21 runs, posting 20 for one. A brilliant over by Renuka Singh helped India restrict Australia to 16 for one.

Here are the live streaming details-

When and where will the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I take place?

The India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I will take place on Wednesday (December 14), at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Which time will the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I begin?

The India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST, with toss at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I?

The India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network in India.

Where will the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I be live streamed in India?

The India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I will be live streamed via Hotstar.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
Sign out