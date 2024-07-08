India Women will clash with South Africa Women in the third and final match of the three-match T20I series in Chennai on Tuesday. While South Africa Women defeated India Women in the opening fixture in Chennai by 12 runs, the second T20I was called off due to rain after the South African innings on Sunday. India Women vs South Africa Women 3rd T20I: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis(PTI)

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR INDIA-W AND SOUTH AFRICA-W

INDIA-W likely XI

Batters – Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues

All-Rounders – Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Sajeevan Sajana

Wicketkeeper – Uma Chetry

Bowlers - Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy

SA-W likely XI

Batters - Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch

All-rounders – Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon

Wicketkeeper - Sinalo Jafta

Bowlers – Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Eliz-Mari Marx

Statistical Performance (India-W)

1 SMRITI MANDHANA

Smriti Mandhana scored a fluent 46 off 30 deliveries even as India faced defeat in the series opener. Her attacking and aggressive starts will be crucial for India in the powerplay on Tuesday.

SMRITI MANDHANA IN WT20Is

INNINGS - 130

RUNS - 3266

AVERAGE - 27.67

STRIKE RATE - 121.63

50s/100s – 23/0

2. SHAFALI VERMA

Shafali Verma is a hard-hitting opening batter who has an aggregate of 1721 runs in 74 innings at an average of approximately 24 and strike rate of 129.9. She has the ability to clear the ropes and has blasted 57 sixes in her career.

SHAFALI VERMA IN WT20Is

INNINGS - 74

RUNS - 1721

AVERAGE - 23.9

STRIKE RATE - 129.88

50/100 - 9/0

Players Who Can Make a Difference (India Women)

1. HARMANPREET KAUR

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will be the HOT PICK for India. She is a destructive middle-order batter who has an aggregate of 3344 runs in 150 innings for India.

2. RADHA YADAV

Radha Yadav is a talented slow left-arm orthodox bowler who has bagged 81 wickets in 71 innings at a strike rate of 18.3 and economy of 6.6. She bowls a very tight line and length and will stifle the South African batters in the middle overs.

Statistical Performance (South Africa Women)

1. LAURA WOLVAARDT

Laura Wolvaardt is in fine form with the bat and scored 33 off 22 deliveries in the first T20I before chipping in with a cameo 22 in the second.

LAURA WOLVAARDT IN WT20Is

INNINGS - 62

RUNS - 1664

AVERAGE - 36.17

STRIKE RATE - 114.8

50s/100s – 11/1

2. ANNEKE BOSCH

Anneke Bosch is a batting all-rounder who has been in good form - she scored 40 off 32 deliveries in the second T20I.

ANNEKE BOSCH IN WT20Is

INNINGS - 29

RUNS - 668

AVERAGE - 26.72

STRIKE RATE - 108.44

50/100 - 4/0

Players Who Can Make a Difference (SA Women)

1. Marizanne Kapp

Marizanne Kapp is the HOT PICK for SA. She has been in fine form and scored a hundred in the ODI series while also registering a fifty in the one-off Test. Kapp also smashed 57 runs off just 33 deliveries in the first T20I.

2. Nadine de Klerk

Nadine de Klerk is a fine all-rounder who has an aggregate of 515 runs and has also picked 42 wickets at an impressive strike rate of 18.8 in 53 WT20Is.

TEAM HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

India Women have the edge over South Africa Women in the head to head clash and won 9 of the 18 encounters between the two teams. However, SA Women have won 4 out of the 8 matches between the two sides since 2020.. India Women have won 2 while there have been two no-results in this time-frame.

VENUE AND PITCH

The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk in Chennai has hosted six WT20I encounters with the team batting first winning all 5 result matches. The captain winning the toss has elected to bat first and chase, both on three occasions each. It is a good toss to win in Chennai as the probability of winning the match after winning the toss is 60%. The average score batting first is 149 for 5 while the average score chasing is 109/8.

The pitch at Chepauk usually assists spinners and it is not surprising to see that their ilk have bagged 62.5% of the wickets at the venue at a brilliant average of 20.1 and economy rate of 6.5.

MATCH PREDICTION

Despite losing the first T20I and stiff competition from a talented SA unit, India-Women start favourites on the spin -friendly wicket in Chennai and have a 60% chance of winning the third T20I against South Africa. Mandhana and Kaur are expected to score big for India in this match. Watch out for Wolvaardt and Kapp from SA.

Fantasy XI - INDIA-W vs SA-W

Smriti Mandhana will be a good pick for CAPTAIN while Marizanne Kapp will be a fine option for VICE-CAPTAIN.

Wicketkeeper: Sinalo Jafta

Batters: Smriti Mandhana (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt

Allrounders: Marizanne Kapp (vc), Deepti Sharma, Nadine de Klerk

Bowlers: Radha Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar and Ayabonga Khaka

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Jemimah Rodrigues

BOWLER – Nonkululeko Mlaba

ALL-ROUNDER – Annerie Dercksen