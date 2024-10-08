India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Women's T20 WC match live

India continue their Women’s T20 World Cup campaign with yet another must-win match, this time up against Sri Lanka. The Lankans have lost each of their opening two matches in this tournament, and will largely be playing for pride, although they are not officially eliminated just yet. India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on way to scoring 29 during the six-wicket win over Pakistan in the Women’s T20 World Cup game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.(AP)

India, meanwhile, crawled to a victory against Pakistan in a match where fans expected them to go hammer-and-tongs towards a quick chase to improve their NRR following a chastening defeat against New Zealand in their opening match.

Sri Lanka will be captained by Chamari Athapaththu, who helped the Lankans upset India in the Asia Cup final in Dambulla earlier this year, and will try to repeat the trick. India, meanwhile, lost skipper Harmanpreet Kaur to an injury at the end of their chase against Pakistan, and will be hoping the experienced batter is fit again for this contest.

India cannot afford to lose this game if they intend to make a run to the knockouts in this tournament in the UAE, and will need to win by a big margin against their island neighbours on Wednesday.

Here are the details of when and where to watch India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, T20 World Cup match

When will the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, T20 World Cup fixture take place?

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, T20 World Cup fixture will take place on Wednesday (October 9). The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.

Where will the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, T20 World Cup fixture take place?

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, T20 World Cup fixture will take place at the Dubai International Stadium, in Dubai.

Where to watch live telecast of the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, T20 World Cup fixture?

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, T20 World Cup fixture will be available for live telecast on Star Sports.

Where to watch live streaming of the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, T20 World Cup fixture?

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup fixture will be available for live streaming on Hotstar.