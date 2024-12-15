India Women vs West Indies Women 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch INDW vs WIW online and on TV

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will take on West Indies in the three-match T20I series beginning Sunday, December 15 in Navi Mumbai. The hosts will look to return to winning ways after suffering a series whitewash against Australia in the recently-concluded ODI series. India Women will face West Indies Women in three-match T20I series. (AP)

The Indian captain has been struggling for form of late and even her leadership has been questioned. 2024 has been underwhelming for the Indian women's cricket team as the side first failed to win the Asia Cup and then wasn't even able to reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.

The recent three-match ODI series loss against Australia has just added to the woes of the women's cricket team.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Nandini Kashyap, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Deepti Sharma, Sajana Sajeevan, Raghvi Bist, Renuka Singh Thakur, Priya Mishra, Titas Sadhu, Saima Thakor, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav

West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Nerissa Crafton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Rashada Williams

Here are the details of when and where to watch India Women vs West Indies Women 1st T20I match

When will the India women vs West Indies women 1st T20I match take place?

The India Women vs West Indies Women 1st T20I match will take place on Sunday (December 15). The match will begin at 7 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 6:30 PM IST.

Where will the India Women vs West Indies Women 1st T20I match take place?

The India Women vs West Indies Women 1st T20I match will take place at Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Where to watch the live telecast of the India Women vs West Indies Women 1st T20I match?

The India Women vs West Indies Women 1st T20I match will be available for live telecast on the Sports 18 channel.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the India Women vs West Indies Women 1st T20I match?

The live streaming of the India women vs West Indies women 1st T20I match will be available on JioCinema app and website.