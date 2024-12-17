India Women vs West Indies Women 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch INDW vs WIW online and on TV

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India will look to gain an unassailable lead in the three-match series when they take the field against West Indies in the second T20I on Tuesday. The hosts had earlier registered a comfortable 49-run win in the series opener. Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues during India’s first women’s T20I against West Indies at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Sunday (PTI)

The Indian women's team put in a complete performance in the first T20I. Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana played knocks of 73 and 54, respectively, to help the hosts post 195/4 in the allotted twenty overs.

Titas Sadhu then took three wickets as India restricted West Indies to 146/7, winning the contest by 49 runs. The hosts will look to seal the series.

After the T20I series, both teams will square off in the three-match ODI series, beginning Sunday, 22 December.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Nandini Kashyap, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Deepti Sharma, Sajana Sajeevan, Raghvi Bist, Renuka Singh Thakur, Priya Mishra, Titas Sadhu, Saima Thakor, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav

West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Nerissa Crafton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Rashada Williams

Here are the details of when and where to watch India Women vs West Indies Women 2nd T20I match

When will the India women vs West Indies women 2nd T20I match take place?

The India Women vs West Indies Women 2nd T20I match will take place on Tuesday (December 17). The match will begin at 7 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 6:30 PM IST.

Where will the India Women vs West Indies Women 2nd T20I match take place?

The India Women vs West Indies Women 2nd T20I match will take place at Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Where to watch the live telecast of the India Women vs West Indies Women 2nd T20I match?

The India Women vs West Indies Women 2nd T20I match will be available for live telecast on the Sports 18 channel.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the India Women vs West Indies Women 2nd T20I match?

The live streaming of the India women vs West Indies women 2nd T20I match will be available on JioCinema app and website.