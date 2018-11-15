Injured Jason Holder ruled out of Bangladesh tour

West Indies skipper Jason Holder has been ruled out of the upcoming tour to Bangladesh due to a shoulder injury. The 27-year-old is ”suffering from a partial thickness tear of the subscapularis tendon in his shoulder, will undergo physiotherapy and rehab when he returns back in Barbados,” according to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

In the absence of Holder, the Carribean side will be led by opening batsman Kraigg Brathwaite. Meanwhile, uncapped wicket-keeper Jahmar Hamilton has been included in the squad. He had impressed the national selectors by scoring a ton for West Indies A against England Lions earlier in February.

West Indies will take on Bangladesh in two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is, with the Test series beginning from November 22 at Chittagong.

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 13:31 IST