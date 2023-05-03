Home / Cricket / IPL 2010 Winner: Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2010 Winner: Chennai Super Kings

ByHT Sports Desk
May 03, 2023 07:50 PM IST

Chennai Super Kings won the third edition of the IPL in 2010.

The rivalry that Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings has become today dates back to 2010 when the two most successful IPL teams battled it out for the ultimate prize in the final. MS Dhoni's CSK became lifted the first of their four IPL titles against Sachin Tendulkar's MI in a fiercely-contested final. Tendulkar, then 36, won the Orange Cap for his tally of 618 runs, the then-highest tally among the first three editions whereas Pragyan Ojha took home the Purple with 21 wickets. It was also the year that marked the arrival of Kieron Pollard, who left quite the imprint scoring 273 runs and picking 15 wickets. It was also the year when Yusuf Pathan went berserk with a 37-ball century and Dhoni’s punching himself in the helmet celebration after stealing a heist for CSK against Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) in Dharamsala.

Chennai Super Kings pose with the IPL trophy. (IPL)
Chennai Super Kings pose with the IPL trophy. (IPL)

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
chennai super kings csk ms dhoni mahendra singh dhoni dhoni + 3 more
chennai super kings csk ms dhoni mahendra singh dhoni dhoni + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out