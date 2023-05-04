IPL 2014 Winner: Kolkata Knight Riders

Gautam Gambhir led Kolkata Knight Riders to their second IPL title in three years, this time defeating Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) in the final. This was the second time that the IPL was contested outside India - again due to general elections – with UAE turning hosts. The first half was stages in Dubai and Abu Dhabi before the league returned to India for the second half. KKR and PBKS were the two most consistent teams of the season as the Glenn Maxwell and David Miller show buoyed Punjab's road to the final. For KKR, Robin Uthappa led the way with 660 runs with five half-centuries, and in the process winning the Orange Cap. The final itself was a fascinating game. Wriddhiman Saha blasted an unbeaten 115 setting KKR 200 to get. KKR chased it down courtesy Manish Pandey’s 94 paving the way for Piyush Chawla to smack a four through covers as owner Shah Rukh Khan erupted in the stands. Chennai Super Kings’ Mohit Sharma took the Purple Cap with 23 wickets. Oh, and it was also the year when Rahul Dravid threw his cap in anger - a viral moment before that term came into existence - when MI won a last-ball thriller against Rajasthan Royals.

Kolkata Knight Riders won the IPL in 2014.(PTI)