Home / Cricket / IPL 2015 Winner: Mumbai Indians

IPL 2015 Winner: Mumbai Indians

ByHT Sports Desk
May 04, 2023 05:55 PM IST

This was the year which started Mumbai Indians' win patterns every alternate year until 2020 as they defeated Chennai Super Kings once again in the final.

This was the year which started Mumbai Indians' win patterns every alternate year until 2020 as they defeated Chennai Super Kings once again in the final. Captain Rohit Sharma was adjudged Player of the Match for scoring 50 off 26 balls. India batter Yuvraj Singh emerged as a big deal in the IPL as he was bought by Delhi Capitals (formerly Daredevils) for a whopping 16 crore – a record bid back in the day, but with 248 runs from 14 matches, in the long run Delhi hoped for much better returns. This season was known for some impeccable moments that are tough to match even today such as Kieron Pollard taping his mouth after being warned by the umpire, or Chris Gayle bringing out Cristiano Ronaldo’s celebration or AB de Villiers sending the crowd into a frenzy with a mesmerising maiden IPL century.

Mumbai Indians won their second IPL trophy in 2015. (BCCI)
Mumbai Indians won their second IPL trophy in 2015. (BCCI)

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
mumbai indians rohit sharma
mumbai indians rohit sharma
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out