IPL 2017 Winner: Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma added a third IPL title to his cabinet as captain - and fourth overall - as his Mumbai Indians side defeated Rising Pune Supergiant in a dramatic final in the 2017 edition. After putting only 129/8 on the board, the MI bowlers, led by Mitchell Johnson (3/26), produced an emphatic performance to hold Steve Smith's RPS a run short in the title clash. MI were dominant throughout the season, finishing at the top of the table with 20 points; however, it was a forgettable season for previous year's finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore, as they ended at the bottom with 10 losses. Sunrisers Hyderabad's David Warner was the Orange Cap holder with 641 runs to his name, while his teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar - on the second-successive occasion - won the Purple Cap, this time with 26 wickets in 14 matches.

Mumbai Indians won their third IPL title in 2017. (AP)