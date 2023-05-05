IPL 2018 Winner: Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings to their third Indian Premier League title in 2018. The season was one that had its ups and downs for them, particularly off the field. CSK and Rajasthan Royals were making their comeback to the league after serving out a two-year suspension. CSK's home ground had to be shifted from the MA Chidambaram Stadium to the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune after just one match due to the Kaveri water dispute protests. Despite this, CSK soldiered on and finished second on the league table, with Sunrisers Hyderabad finishing first. The two sides met in the final which turned out to be all about Shane Watson. Chasing a target of 179, Watson almost single-handedly took CSK to the title with an unbeaten 117 off 57 balls. SRH's Kane Williamson won the Orange Cap in 2018 while Andrew Tye of Punjab Kings won the Purple Cap.

CSK made a dream comeback to IPL winning the title in 2018. (BCCI)