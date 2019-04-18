DC vs MI IPL 2019 Highlights: Mumbai Indians win by 40 runs

Highlights: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 40 runs in a second leg IPL clash in New Delhi on Thursday. After Mumbai elected to bat at the toss, opener Quinton de Kock hit a 27-ball 35 at the top, while Pandya brothers - Hardik (32) and Krunal (37) provided the late charge as MI posted 168 for five. The visitors then returned to restrict Delhi to 128 for nine, riding on a three-wicket haul by Rahul Chahar (3/19) and Jasprit Bumrah’s 2 for 18. ((Full Scorecard))

22:36 hrs IST Mumbai Indians win by 40 runs The Delhi Capitals managed just 128/9 in 20 overs as Mumbai Indians win the match by 40 runs. Rahul Chahar was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors with figures of 3/19. Shikhar Dhawan top scored for Delhi with 35 runs.





23:25 hrs IST Rabada falls to Hardik Rabada goes for a big shot and Pollard takes a great catch in the deep. The Delhi Capitals lose their ninth wicket.





23:12 hrs IST Mumbai Indians pick up a team hat-trick Delhi Capitals’ Chris Morris, Keemo Paul and Axar Patel fall in three consecutive deliveries as Mumbai Indians pick up a team hat-trick. Delhi: 107/8 in 17.2 overs.





23:02 hrs IST Mumbai rattle Delhi The Delhi Capitals need 73 runs from 24 balls. It’s way out of Axar Patel and Chris Morris’ reach. The Mumbai Indians are well and truly in the driver’s seat.





22:53 hrs IST Bumrah bowls Pant out Bumrah has been bowling at the perfect line and lengths today and the fifth delivery of the 14th over bowls Pant out for seven runs. The match is all but over for Delhi.





22:49 hrs IST Delhi in trouble All hopes for Delhi rest on Rishabh Pant in this match. The Delhi Capitals need 96 runs from 40 balls and therefore they will certainly need a flyer from Pant to win this match.





22:43 hrs IST Rahul Chahar turns on the heat Another wicket! Rahul Chahar bowls a ripping leg break to bowl Shreyas Iyer out for just three runs. The Delhi Capitals are in trouble at 63/4 in 10.2 overs.





22:36 hrs IST Colin Munro falls for three runs Krunal Pandya bowls Colin Munro out for just three runs. After a magnificent start, the Mumbai Indians are starting to lose their way in this chase.





22:30 hrs IST Chahar dismisses Prithvi Just after Prithvi Shaw survived a LBW shout, he presents a catch to Hardik Pandya off Rahul Chahar’s bowling. Shaw goes for 20 runs as Mumbai get back into the game.





22:24 hrs IST Dhawan departs for 35 runs Dhawan tries to reverse sweep a delivery from Chahar, the ball hits his pads and moves onto the stumps. The Delhi batsman falls for 35 in the seventh over.





22:14 hrs IST Bumrah pulls things back for Mumbai Dhawan and Shaw are trying to score runs off every delivery but Bumrah is still good enough to concede just four runs in the fifth over. Delhi: 42/0 in 5 overs.





22:07 hrs IST Dhawan smashes Malinga for two boundaries The Delhi openers are batting with a lot of intent in this innings. Dhawan smashes Malinga for two boundaries as Delhi move to 28/0 in 3 overs.





22:01 hrs IST Shaw and Dhawan start aggressively Shaw and Dhawan are getting into great positions and sending the ball to the boundary at the start of Delhi’s innings. The home side move to 18/0 in 2 overs.





21:49 hrs IST Mumbai Indians post 168/5 in 20 overs Krunal smashes Rabada for two boundaries in the last over as Mumbai Indians post 168/5. The pitch has slowed up as the innings has progressed therefore it will be difficult for Delhi to chase down this total. All eyes will be on the start given by Dhawan and Shaw.





21:38 hrs IST Hradik departs for 32 Hardik Pandya goes for a big shot and presents a high catch for Pant. Rabada picks up a very important wicket as Hardik goes for 32.





21:34 hrs IST Hardik’s boundaries takes Mumbai to 150 Hardik Pandya is turning the heat on at the Kotla. The all-rounder smashes a six and a four off the last two deliveries of the 19th over from Chirs Morris to take Mumbai Indians to 150/4.





21:28 hrs IST Hardik takes on Paul Hardik Pandya is continuing to score priceless runs for Mumbai Indians in the death overs. He smashes Keemo Paul for two boundaries and one six as Mumbai reach 135/4 in 18 overs.





21:23 hrs IST Krunal slashes Morris for a boundary Chris Morris provides a bit of width outside the off-stump and Krunal Pandya slashes the delivery for a boundary. The wicket has slowed up as the innings has progressed. Mumbai: 118/4 in 17 overs.





21:15 hrs IST Suryakumar departs for 26 runs Suryakumar goes for a scoop shot and edges the delivery from Rabada to Pant behind the stumps. The Mumbai Indians batsman departs for 26 runs. It’s down to Hardik and Krunal to take Mumbai to a big score.





21:08 hrs IST Mumbai Indians reach 100/3 in 14 overs Krunal and Suryakumar are setting themselves up for a big finish at the Kotla. They have strung a partnership of 26 runs so far and if these two stay till the end then Mumbai can certainly hope for a big score.





21:02 hrs IST Suryakumar and Krunal play cautiously Suryakumar and Krunal are just looking to knock the ball around at the moment. They may start to look for the big shots after the 15th over. Mumbai: 92/3 in 13 overs.





20:52 hrs IST Easy wicket for Delhi Capitals Suryakumar hits a delivery from Axar to Rabada at backward point and takes off for a run. However, he realises that there is no run and there and turns back. Unfortunately, de Kock commits fully from the non striker’s end and both the Mumbai batsmen race for the striker’s end. The Delhi Capitals players smartly take off the bails at the non-striker’s end to run de Kock out for 35 runs.





20:48 hrs IST De Kock takes on Mishra Amit Mishra bowls the last delivery of the ninth over in de Kock’s slot and the South African heaves the ball on the leg-side for a boundary. Mumbai: 70/2 in 9 overs.





20:39 hrs IST Axar dismisses Cutting Ben Cutting tries to sweep a delivery from Axar Patel and misses the ball completely. He is trapped LBW for two runs. Mumbai: 63/2 in 8 overs.





20:33 hrs IST Amit Mishra picks up 150 wickets Amit Mishra bowls a ripping leg-break and the ball goes past Rohit Sharma and crashes into the stumps. Mishra couldn’t have found a better delivery to pick up his 150th IPL wicket.





20:29 hrs IST Rohit Sharma slams a six as Mumbai reach 50 Keemo Paul releases the ball above Rohit Sharma’s waist and the Mumbai skipper slams the ball over the boundary on the leg-side. Mumbai reach 57/0 in 6 overs.





20:26 hrs IST Mumbai Indians reach 41/0 in 5 overs Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock are enjoying their batting at the Feroz Shah Kotla. The opening batsmen have got Mumbai off to a flyer with 41 runs in 5 overs.





20:16 hrs IST Rohit Sharma reaches 8000 T20 runs Rohit Sharma inside-edges a delivery from Chris Morris to the fine-leg boundary and brings up 8000 T20 runs. He is the third Indian to reach this feat after Suresh Raina and Virat Kohli.





20:08 hrs IST Rohit plays a classy drive Rabada misses the right length and Rohit wastes no time before pouncing on it. The Mumbai captain drives the delivery through the covers for a boundary. Mumbai: 12/0 in 2 overs.





20:01 hrs IST Match underway Rohit Sharma guides a delivery from Ishant Sharma to the third man region and gets Mumbai Indians off the mark. Mumbai: 1/0 in 0.2 overs.





19:50 hrs IST Revenge on MI’s mind Mumbai Indians started their campaign with a loss against Delhi Capitals and this will be a great opportunity for Rohit Sharma and team to get one past city mate Shreyas Iyer and the Delhi gang to go ahead on the points table





19:42 hrs IST Surprising decision of batting first Rohit Sharma has decided to bat first and it is a surprising decision given the nature of T20 cricket where chasing teams always hold an edge. It has been slightly cold in the capital for the past two days so it has to be seen whether dew will be a factor or not. Here is what Rohit had to say after the toss, “We are batting first. We feel having played here quite a bit, we understand the nature of the pitch. Delhi are a smart team and they play very well here. We have two changes. One forced change. Ishan Kishan is sick, so he misses out. Jason Behreondoff is also out. Ben Cutting comes in and Jayant Yadav is playing. The team is coming together and every single individual is stepping up. It’s a good sign for us.”





19:37 hrs IST Playing XIs Delhi: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Chris Morris, Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma Mumbai: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah





19:31 hrs IST Toss update Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elected to bat first. Rohit Sharma says during the toss that setting a total on the board is always better on such tracks. Shreyas Iyer reveals that Delhi are unchanged from their last game.





19:25 hrs IST MI’s predicted XI Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah





19:20 hrs IST DC’s predicted XI Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Colin Munro, Hanuma Vihari, Keemo Paul, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Chris Morris





19:15 hrs IST Milestone for Rohit The MI skipper needs just 12 runs to complete 8000 runs in T20 cricket and he will become only the third Indian to achieve this feat. Chennai Super Kings’ Suresh Raina was the first to do so followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli. 8216 in 295 innings: Suresh Raina 8183 in 246 innings: Virat Kohli 7988 in 293 innings: Rohit Sharma





19:09 hrs IST Bumrah’s poor record Bumrah has bowled 46 deliveries to opener Shikhar Dhawan in the past and he hasn’t managed to dismiss the southpaw even once. Moreover, Dhawan has hits Bumrah for 69 runs at an incredible strike-rate of 150. Last season, Prithvi Shaw faced just three deliveries from Bumrah and he scored 5 runs off it including a boundary. Among the current MI bowlers, Bumrah is the only bowler who hasn’t dismissed DC skipper Shreyas Iyer ever in the IPL. Iyer has smashed 28 runs off 15 Bumrah deliveries in the past, at a strike rate of 186.6.





19:02 hrs IST Player battle - Rohit vs Ishant Opener Rohit Sharma is on the verge of a milestone as he is just 12 runs away from becoming the third Indian to score 8000 T20 runs. However, he will have to deal with the pace of Ishant Sharma, who has been in good rhythm coming into this clash. Off 29 Ishant deliveries, Rohit has scored just 37 runs and he also has been dismissed by the pacer thrice.





18:57 hrs IST Player battle - Hardik vs Axar The peculiar case of two India all-rounders – one has been leading the team’s charge with both bat and ball while the other is yet to perform on a consistent basis. Hardik’s late cameos have been responsible for couple of MI victories this season and he could inflict similar damage on DC. Axar will be tasked with stopping him in the middle overs and he holds a decent record against him. Off 7 Axar deliveries, Hardik has scored 10 runs and has been dismissed once.





18:50 hrs IST Player battle - de Kock vs Rabada The battle between these two South Africans is arguably the most interesting battle to watch out for in this blockbuster clash. Quinton de Kock has been among the runs while his South African teammate Kagiso Rabada is the leading wicket-taker in the league. De Kock has faced just four deliveries from Rabada in IPL and has scored just 1 run. Expect these two to set the match alight tonight.





18:43 hrs IST Player battle - Pant vs Bumrah Middle-order batsman Rishabh Pant has been hot and cold this season but played an important role when Delhi beat Mumbai by 37 runs earlier this season. MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah holds a poor record against Delhi top three but has an impeccable record against Pant. Pant has scored just 26 runs off 24 Bumrah deliveries and has been dismissed by his India teammate thrice.





18:35 hrs IST Player battle - Dhawan vs Malinga Opener Shikhar Dhawan has been among the runs this season and he has been one of the main reasons for Delhi being at the second spot in IPL table. Against Mumbai, he will come up against his old nemesis in Lasith Malinga, who as caused troubles for the southpaw in the past. Dhawan has scored 69 runs off 46 Malinga deliveries but has been dismissed four times by the Sri Lankan.





18:27 hrs IST MI also on a high Like Capitals, Mumbai Indians are also getting better with each game and look a more potent outfit with the return of Lasith Malinga. All-rounder Hardik Pandya is also firing on all cylinders. Pandya, who smashed an unbeaten 37 off 16 balls in Bangalore on Thursday, has spoken about how time away from the game is helping him at the moment.





18:19 hrs IST Pitch woes The focus will also be on the Kotla pitch which has already copped criticism for its slowish nature. Ponting had described it as the “worst possible” track for the home team after a loss earlier in the tournament.





18:11 hrs IST The South African pace attack The South African pace combine of Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris have delivered for the team. Even in the previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the two pacers shared seven wickets to fashion an unlikely win for Capitals who successfully defended 155 by bowling out the hosts for 116.





18:03 hrs IST Delhi’s celebrated duo The celebrated duo of head coach Ricky Ponting and mentor Sourav Ganguly has managed to instill belief in the team members and that is visible on the field. The team now seems to believe that it can win the title after a long spell as the perennial underachiever of the competition. “The support of the coaches Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly.. Their experience as a captain along with the belief they instill in us is great. At the same time the young boys in our team are also getting mature,” said senior player Shikhar Dhawan ahead of the game.





17:55 hrs IST All eyes on Pant Rishabh Pant will be in focus after his fiercely-debated World Cup exclusion when a buoyant Delhi aim to replicate its stellar away form at home against Mumbai. Pant has been mum on being ignored for the World Cup in favour of Dinesh Karthik and it would be interesting to see how the 21-year-old’s bat responds to the disappointment.



