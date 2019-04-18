DC vs MI IPL 2019 Highlights: Mumbai Indians win by 40 runs
DC vs MI, IPL 2019 As It Happened: Catch all the highlights of the Indian Premier league (IPL) match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at Feroz Shah Kotla through our live blog.
22:36 hrs IST
Mumbai Indians win by 40 runs
23:25 hrs IST
Rabada falls to Hardik
23:12 hrs IST
Mumbai Indians pick up a team hat-trick
23:02 hrs IST
Mumbai rattle Delhi
22:53 hrs IST
Bumrah bowls Pant out
22:49 hrs IST
Delhi in trouble
22:43 hrs IST
Rahul Chahar turns on the heat
22:36 hrs IST
Colin Munro falls for three runs
22:30 hrs IST
Chahar dismisses Prithvi
22:24 hrs IST
Dhawan departs for 35 runs
22:14 hrs IST
Bumrah pulls things back for Mumbai
22:07 hrs IST
Dhawan smashes Malinga for two boundaries
22:01 hrs IST
Shaw and Dhawan start aggressively
21:49 hrs IST
Mumbai Indians post 168/5 in 20 overs
21:38 hrs IST
Hradik departs for 32
21:34 hrs IST
Hardik’s boundaries takes Mumbai to 150
21:28 hrs IST
Hardik takes on Paul
21:23 hrs IST
Krunal slashes Morris for a boundary
21:15 hrs IST
Suryakumar departs for 26 runs
21:08 hrs IST
Mumbai Indians reach 100/3 in 14 overs
21:02 hrs IST
Suryakumar and Krunal play cautiously
20:52 hrs IST
Easy wicket for Delhi Capitals
20:48 hrs IST
De Kock takes on Mishra
20:39 hrs IST
Axar dismisses Cutting
20:33 hrs IST
Amit Mishra picks up 150 wickets
20:29 hrs IST
Rohit Sharma slams a six as Mumbai reach 50
20:26 hrs IST
Mumbai Indians reach 41/0 in 5 overs
20:16 hrs IST
Rohit Sharma reaches 8000 T20 runs
20:08 hrs IST
Rohit plays a classy drive
20:01 hrs IST
Match underway
19:50 hrs IST
Revenge on MI’s mind
19:42 hrs IST
Surprising decision of batting first
19:37 hrs IST
Playing XIs
19:31 hrs IST
Toss update
19:25 hrs IST
MI’s predicted XI
19:20 hrs IST
DC’s predicted XI
19:15 hrs IST
Milestone for Rohit
19:09 hrs IST
Bumrah’s poor record
19:02 hrs IST
Player battle - Rohit vs Ishant
18:57 hrs IST
Player battle - Hardik vs Axar
18:50 hrs IST
Player battle - de Kock vs Rabada
18:43 hrs IST
Player battle - Pant vs Bumrah
18:35 hrs IST
Player battle - Dhawan vs Malinga
18:27 hrs IST
MI also on a high
18:19 hrs IST
Pitch woes
18:11 hrs IST
The South African pace attack
18:03 hrs IST
Delhi’s celebrated duo
17:55 hrs IST
All eyes on Pant
17:45 hrs IST
Hello and welcome
Highlights: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 40 runs in a second leg IPL clash in New Delhi on Thursday. After Mumbai elected to bat at the toss, opener Quinton de Kock hit a 27-ball 35 at the top, while Pandya brothers - Hardik (32) and Krunal (37) provided the late charge as MI posted 168 for five. The visitors then returned to restrict Delhi to 128 for nine, riding on a three-wicket haul by Rahul Chahar (3/19) and Jasprit Bumrah’s 2 for 18. ((Full Scorecard))
Follow DC vs MI highlights below -
Mumbai Indians win by 40 runs
The Delhi Capitals managed just 128/9 in 20 overs as Mumbai Indians win the match by 40 runs. Rahul Chahar was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors with figures of 3/19. Shikhar Dhawan top scored for Delhi with 35 runs.
Rabada falls to Hardik
Rabada goes for a big shot and Pollard takes a great catch in the deep. The Delhi Capitals lose their ninth wicket.
Mumbai Indians pick up a team hat-trick
Delhi Capitals’ Chris Morris, Keemo Paul and Axar Patel fall in three consecutive deliveries as Mumbai Indians pick up a team hat-trick. Delhi: 107/8 in 17.2 overs.
Mumbai rattle Delhi
The Delhi Capitals need 73 runs from 24 balls. It’s way out of Axar Patel and Chris Morris’ reach. The Mumbai Indians are well and truly in the driver’s seat.
Bumrah bowls Pant out
Bumrah has been bowling at the perfect line and lengths today and the fifth delivery of the 14th over bowls Pant out for seven runs. The match is all but over for Delhi.
Delhi in trouble
All hopes for Delhi rest on Rishabh Pant in this match. The Delhi Capitals need 96 runs from 40 balls and therefore they will certainly need a flyer from Pant to win this match.
Rahul Chahar turns on the heat
Another wicket! Rahul Chahar bowls a ripping leg break to bowl Shreyas Iyer out for just three runs. The Delhi Capitals are in trouble at 63/4 in 10.2 overs.
Colin Munro falls for three runs
Krunal Pandya bowls Colin Munro out for just three runs. After a magnificent start, the Mumbai Indians are starting to lose their way in this chase.
Chahar dismisses Prithvi
Just after Prithvi Shaw survived a LBW shout, he presents a catch to Hardik Pandya off Rahul Chahar’s bowling. Shaw goes for 20 runs as Mumbai get back into the game.
Dhawan departs for 35 runs
Dhawan tries to reverse sweep a delivery from Chahar, the ball hits his pads and moves onto the stumps. The Delhi batsman falls for 35 in the seventh over.
Bumrah pulls things back for Mumbai
Dhawan and Shaw are trying to score runs off every delivery but Bumrah is still good enough to concede just four runs in the fifth over. Delhi: 42/0 in 5 overs.
Dhawan smashes Malinga for two boundaries
The Delhi openers are batting with a lot of intent in this innings. Dhawan smashes Malinga for two boundaries as Delhi move to 28/0 in 3 overs.
Shaw and Dhawan start aggressively
Shaw and Dhawan are getting into great positions and sending the ball to the boundary at the start of Delhi’s innings. The home side move to 18/0 in 2 overs.
Mumbai Indians post 168/5 in 20 overs
Krunal smashes Rabada for two boundaries in the last over as Mumbai Indians post 168/5. The pitch has slowed up as the innings has progressed therefore it will be difficult for Delhi to chase down this total. All eyes will be on the start given by Dhawan and Shaw.
Hradik departs for 32
Hardik Pandya goes for a big shot and presents a high catch for Pant. Rabada picks up a very important wicket as Hardik goes for 32.
Hardik’s boundaries takes Mumbai to 150
Hardik Pandya is turning the heat on at the Kotla. The all-rounder smashes a six and a four off the last two deliveries of the 19th over from Chirs Morris to take Mumbai Indians to 150/4.
Hardik takes on Paul
Hardik Pandya is continuing to score priceless runs for Mumbai Indians in the death overs. He smashes Keemo Paul for two boundaries and one six as Mumbai reach 135/4 in 18 overs.
Krunal slashes Morris for a boundary
Chris Morris provides a bit of width outside the off-stump and Krunal Pandya slashes the delivery for a boundary. The wicket has slowed up as the innings has progressed. Mumbai: 118/4 in 17 overs.
Suryakumar departs for 26 runs
Suryakumar goes for a scoop shot and edges the delivery from Rabada to Pant behind the stumps. The Mumbai Indians batsman departs for 26 runs. It’s down to Hardik and Krunal to take Mumbai to a big score.
Mumbai Indians reach 100/3 in 14 overs
Krunal and Suryakumar are setting themselves up for a big finish at the Kotla. They have strung a partnership of 26 runs so far and if these two stay till the end then Mumbai can certainly hope for a big score.
Suryakumar and Krunal play cautiously
Suryakumar and Krunal are just looking to knock the ball around at the moment. They may start to look for the big shots after the 15th over. Mumbai: 92/3 in 13 overs.
Easy wicket for Delhi Capitals
Suryakumar hits a delivery from Axar to Rabada at backward point and takes off for a run. However, he realises that there is no run and there and turns back. Unfortunately, de Kock commits fully from the non striker’s end and both the Mumbai batsmen race for the striker’s end. The Delhi Capitals players smartly take off the bails at the non-striker’s end to run de Kock out for 35 runs.
De Kock takes on Mishra
Amit Mishra bowls the last delivery of the ninth over in de Kock’s slot and the South African heaves the ball on the leg-side for a boundary. Mumbai: 70/2 in 9 overs.
Axar dismisses Cutting
Ben Cutting tries to sweep a delivery from Axar Patel and misses the ball completely. He is trapped LBW for two runs. Mumbai: 63/2 in 8 overs.
Amit Mishra picks up 150 wickets
Amit Mishra bowls a ripping leg-break and the ball goes past Rohit Sharma and crashes into the stumps. Mishra couldn’t have found a better delivery to pick up his 150th IPL wicket.
Rohit Sharma slams a six as Mumbai reach 50
Keemo Paul releases the ball above Rohit Sharma’s waist and the Mumbai skipper slams the ball over the boundary on the leg-side. Mumbai reach 57/0 in 6 overs.
Mumbai Indians reach 41/0 in 5 overs
Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock are enjoying their batting at the Feroz Shah Kotla. The opening batsmen have got Mumbai off to a flyer with 41 runs in 5 overs.
Rohit Sharma reaches 8000 T20 runs
Rohit Sharma inside-edges a delivery from Chris Morris to the fine-leg boundary and brings up 8000 T20 runs. He is the third Indian to reach this feat after Suresh Raina and Virat Kohli.
Rohit plays a classy drive
Rabada misses the right length and Rohit wastes no time before pouncing on it. The Mumbai captain drives the delivery through the covers for a boundary. Mumbai: 12/0 in 2 overs.
Match underway
Rohit Sharma guides a delivery from Ishant Sharma to the third man region and gets Mumbai Indians off the mark. Mumbai: 1/0 in 0.2 overs.
Revenge on MI’s mind
Mumbai Indians started their campaign with a loss against Delhi Capitals and this will be a great opportunity for Rohit Sharma and team to get one past city mate Shreyas Iyer and the Delhi gang to go ahead on the points table
Surprising decision of batting first
Rohit Sharma has decided to bat first and it is a surprising decision given the nature of T20 cricket where chasing teams always hold an edge. It has been slightly cold in the capital for the past two days so it has to be seen whether dew will be a factor or not. Here is what Rohit had to say after the toss, “We are batting first. We feel having played here quite a bit, we understand the nature of the pitch. Delhi are a smart team and they play very well here. We have two changes. One forced change. Ishan Kishan is sick, so he misses out. Jason Behreondoff is also out. Ben Cutting comes in and Jayant Yadav is playing. The team is coming together and every single individual is stepping up. It’s a good sign for us.”
Playing XIs
Delhi: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Chris Morris, Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma
Mumbai: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah
Toss update
Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elected to bat first. Rohit Sharma says during the toss that setting a total on the board is always better on such tracks. Shreyas Iyer reveals that Delhi are unchanged from their last game.
MI’s predicted XI
Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah
DC’s predicted XI
Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Colin Munro, Hanuma Vihari, Keemo Paul, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Chris Morris
Milestone for Rohit
The MI skipper needs just 12 runs to complete 8000 runs in T20 cricket and he will become only the third Indian to achieve this feat. Chennai Super Kings’ Suresh Raina was the first to do so followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli.
8216 in 295 innings: Suresh Raina
8183 in 246 innings: Virat Kohli
7988 in 293 innings: Rohit Sharma
Bumrah’s poor record
Bumrah has bowled 46 deliveries to opener Shikhar Dhawan in the past and he hasn’t managed to dismiss the southpaw even once. Moreover, Dhawan has hits Bumrah for 69 runs at an incredible strike-rate of 150. Last season, Prithvi Shaw faced just three deliveries from Bumrah and he scored 5 runs off it including a boundary. Among the current MI bowlers, Bumrah is the only bowler who hasn’t dismissed DC skipper Shreyas Iyer ever in the IPL. Iyer has smashed 28 runs off 15 Bumrah deliveries in the past, at a strike rate of 186.6.
Player battle - Rohit vs Ishant
Opener Rohit Sharma is on the verge of a milestone as he is just 12 runs away from becoming the third Indian to score 8000 T20 runs. However, he will have to deal with the pace of Ishant Sharma, who has been in good rhythm coming into this clash. Off 29 Ishant deliveries, Rohit has scored just 37 runs and he also has been dismissed by the pacer thrice.
Player battle - Hardik vs Axar
The peculiar case of two India all-rounders – one has been leading the team’s charge with both bat and ball while the other is yet to perform on a consistent basis. Hardik’s late cameos have been responsible for couple of MI victories this season and he could inflict similar damage on DC. Axar will be tasked with stopping him in the middle overs and he holds a decent record against him. Off 7 Axar deliveries, Hardik has scored 10 runs and has been dismissed once.
Player battle - de Kock vs Rabada
The battle between these two South Africans is arguably the most interesting battle to watch out for in this blockbuster clash. Quinton de Kock has been among the runs while his South African teammate Kagiso Rabada is the leading wicket-taker in the league. De Kock has faced just four deliveries from Rabada in IPL and has scored just 1 run. Expect these two to set the match alight tonight.
Player battle - Pant vs Bumrah
Middle-order batsman Rishabh Pant has been hot and cold this season but played an important role when Delhi beat Mumbai by 37 runs earlier this season. MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah holds a poor record against Delhi top three but has an impeccable record against Pant. Pant has scored just 26 runs off 24 Bumrah deliveries and has been dismissed by his India teammate thrice.
Player battle - Dhawan vs Malinga
Opener Shikhar Dhawan has been among the runs this season and he has been one of the main reasons for Delhi being at the second spot in IPL table. Against Mumbai, he will come up against his old nemesis in Lasith Malinga, who as caused troubles for the southpaw in the past. Dhawan has scored 69 runs off 46 Malinga deliveries but has been dismissed four times by the Sri Lankan.
MI also on a high
Like Capitals, Mumbai Indians are also getting better with each game and look a more potent outfit with the return of Lasith Malinga. All-rounder Hardik Pandya is also firing on all cylinders. Pandya, who smashed an unbeaten 37 off 16 balls in Bangalore on Thursday, has spoken about how time away from the game is helping him at the moment.
Pitch woes
The focus will also be on the Kotla pitch which has already copped criticism for its slowish nature. Ponting had described it as the “worst possible” track for the home team after a loss earlier in the tournament.
The South African pace attack
The South African pace combine of Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris have delivered for the team. Even in the previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the two pacers shared seven wickets to fashion an unlikely win for Capitals who successfully defended 155 by bowling out the hosts for 116.
Delhi’s celebrated duo
The celebrated duo of head coach Ricky Ponting and mentor Sourav Ganguly has managed to instill belief in the team members and that is visible on the field. The team now seems to believe that it can win the title after a long spell as the perennial underachiever of the competition. “The support of the coaches Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly.. Their experience as a captain along with the belief they instill in us is great. At the same time the young boys in our team are also getting mature,” said senior player Shikhar Dhawan ahead of the game.
All eyes on Pant
Rishabh Pant will be in focus after his fiercely-debated World Cup exclusion when a buoyant Delhi aim to replicate its stellar away form at home against Mumbai. Pant has been mum on being ignored for the World Cup in favour of Dinesh Karthik and it would be interesting to see how the 21-year-old’s bat responds to the disappointment.
Hello and welcome
A very warm welcome to the live blog of the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. With 10 points from eight games, both teams are on course to make the play-offs. DC have already beaten MI once this season and will look to do the league double over them.