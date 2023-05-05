IPL 2019 Winner: Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians to their fourth Indian Premier League title in 2019. They finished top of the table after the league stage, finishing on nine wins in 14 matches. Chennai Super Kings, who finished second, were the side they beat in the final. CSK had reached the final for a second consecutive time but couldn't chase down a target of 150, wilting under the combined strength of MI's spinners along with Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga. Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner won the Orange Cap while CSK's Imran Tahir won the Purple Cap but it was Kolkata Knight Riders' Andre Russell who won the player of the tournament. Russell scored 510 runs in 14 matches at a stunning strike rate of 204.81 and average of 56.66. He also put in a handy shift with the ball, taking 11 wickets.

Mumbai Indians with an unprecedented 4th IPL title in 2019. (AP)