Home / Cricket / IPL 2019 Winner: Mumbai Indians

IPL 2019 Winner: Mumbai Indians

ByHT Sports Desk
May 05, 2023 06:27 PM IST

Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians to their fourth Indian Premier League title in 2019.

Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians to their fourth Indian Premier League title in 2019. They finished top of the table after the league stage, finishing on nine wins in 14 matches. Chennai Super Kings, who finished second, were the side they beat in the final. CSK had reached the final for a second consecutive time but couldn't chase down a target of 150, wilting under the combined strength of MI's spinners along with Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga. Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner won the Orange Cap while CSK's Imran Tahir won the Purple Cap but it was Kolkata Knight Riders' Andre Russell who won the player of the tournament. Russell scored 510 runs in 14 matches at a stunning strike rate of 204.81 and average of 56.66. He also put in a handy shift with the ball, taking 11 wickets.

Mumbai Indians with an unprecedented 4th IPL title in 2019. (AP)
Mumbai Indians with an unprecedented 4th IPL title in 2019. (AP)

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
mumbai indians rohit sharma
mumbai indians rohit sharma
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out