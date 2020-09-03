IPL 2020: ‘CSK incident taught us it can happen to anyone despite best precautions’, says KXIP co-owner Ness Wadia

cricket

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 19:02 IST

Things with Chennai Super Kings franchise turned sour last week after 13 people, including two players were tested positive for Covid-19. The positive tests came out before the team were allowed to leave the quarantine area in the UAE and enter the bio-secure bubble to begin their training sessions. The CSK players and the staff members were asked to remain in isolation for more number of days due to positive tests.

Speaking on the ongoing crisis, Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia said that any of the eight teams could have faced a similar situation as that of CSK.

“The CSK incident has taught us that it can happen to anyone even when the best of precautions are taken and therefore we must be more compliant and rigid on the bio-bubble protocols. We need to ensure only those who are really required to be with the players are part of the bubble,” Wadia told news agency PTI.

Wadia, though, further went on to add that there is no need to worry about the situation as the BCCI has established best protocols in place. “The BCCI has put internationally established protocols in place. If you look at the football leagues, there were cases in the beginning and the highest of precautions were taken. There are so many variables (in the current situation). I don’t think people need to worry at all. Things will get better and smoother as we go forward,” Wadia said.

On being asked about his plans for travelling to UAE for the tournament, Wadia said that he has not yet finalised them.

“I have not finalised my plans but I normally don’t interact a lot with the players. I have spoken to Anil Kumble (head coach) twice so far just to check what is going on. “I am very comfortable interacting on Zoom and other (online communication platforms),” he added.

Kings XI Punjab will look to win their first IPL title this year when the tournament kicks off from September 19th.

(From PTI inputs)