IPL 2020, DC vs CSK: ‘It was not working for me,’ Prithvi Shaw explains change in strategy for Chennai Super Kings game

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 10:07 IST

Delhi Capitals showed their championship intent on Friday as they dominated Chennai Super Kings in match 7 of the Indian Premier League. The perennial underdogs roared like lions at the Dubai International Stadium as they outmaneuvered the former champions and grabbed victory by 44 runs at the Dubai International Stadium. After being put into bat, DC started well with Prithvi Shaw carting the bowlers all over the part while getting ample support from Shikhar Dhawan.

Shaw’s innings of 64 was laced with 9 boundaries and 1 six as the Mumbai batsman reminded everyone of his talents. DC managed to put up a target of 176 for CSK and it proved too much to chase. CSK could only manage 131 runs in 20 overs with only Faf du Plessis able to get going for them.

Shaw was named the Man of the Match for his flamboyant innings. While commenting on his innings, Shaw said that his plan was to play the shots along the ground to reduce the number of risks in the innings.

“My plan was to play my natural game but I was looking to play shots along the ground, last game we saw there were some silly mistakes and it was not working for me or the team. I just thought I would play along the ground,” Shaw told skipper Shreyas Iyer in a video posted on iplt20.com.

“CSK has some good pace bowlers, I was able to time the ball and get some gaps. As the spinners came on, even if are 40/0, it doesn’t matter, I knew me and Shikhar Dhawan could pace our innings after the powerplay,” he added.

Iyer also admitted that winning the match against CSK will hold the side in good stead and added that the team would now look to maintain the winning momentum.

“As a captain, it’s a nice feeling, when you start by winning your first two matches, it helps in giving you confidence and now we need to capitalise on the momentum, as a team, we have been doing fantastic off late. The more matches we win, the easier it will be for us in this year’s IPL,” said Iyer.

Talking about six-day quarantine before the tournament started, Iyer said: “First six days were very challenging, I thought they would pass very quickly, but it felt like a month seriously. I had to entertain myself in the room as I was watching movies, chatting with my friends.”

Defending 175, Delhi was on top throughout the game as the side kept on taking wickets at regular intervals. Kagiso Rabada scalped three wickets while Nortje picked up two wickets.

Delhi Capitals has now won their opening two matches of this year’s IPL and the side will next lock horns with SunRisers Hyderabad on Tuesday, September 29 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

(with ANI inputs)