IPL 2020, DC vs CSK: ‘He is like baby Sehwag,’ Graeme Swann’s huge praise for Delhi Capitals batsman

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 06:57 IST

Even though Prithvi Shaw has blown hot and cold in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League, he has certainly managed to impress the cricketing fraternity by showcasing what he can do if and when he gets going. Shaw is currently at no. 3 position in Delhi’s highest-run scorers of the tournament, with 202 runs in 8 games at an average of 25.25. But the best feature of Shaw’s statistics is his strike rate of 149.62, which is tremendous for an opening batsman.

Speaking in an episode of Star Sports’ Cricket Connected, Prithvi Shaw received a massive compliment from former England spinner Graeme Swann, who compared the young opener with India legend Virender Sehwag. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

“There are a couple of things. Shreyas Iyer is a very very good leader. Ricky Ponting, I saw him smile after a game which he never did when he played against England. So, I think they are a happy camp,” Swann said.

“Prithvi Shaw, as well. I love the way he bats, he is like a baby Sehwag, he is like a miniature version of Virender Sehwag, who was one of my favourite Indian players of all time,” he added.

“I think all in all, they have got a very strong team and they are playing with a lot of confidence. I think they look like the team to beat at the moment,” Swann further said.

Delhi Capitals will next face off against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday in their next fixture.