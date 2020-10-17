e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘I should be missing changing diapers,’ Hardik Pandya floors commentator with epic response

IPL 2020: ‘I should be missing changing diapers,’ Hardik Pandya floors commentator with epic response

IPL 2020: After Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets to go top of the table, Morrison asked Pandya if he misses attending parties now that the players are restricted to the IPL bio-bubble.

cricket Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 11:37 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya finished things up for the Mumbai Indians.
IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya finished things up for the Mumbai Indians.(IPL/twitter)
         

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya is known for his flashy lifestyle. The 27-year-old got married to long-time girlfriend Natasa Stankovic earlier this year and the two welcomed their first child, Agastya in July. With a three-month old baby boy, it seems as if Pandya is aware of his responsibilities as a father, mentioned by him during the post-match interaction with Danny Morrison on Friday.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Full Coverage

After Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets to go top of the table, Morrison asked Pandya if he misses attending parties now that the players are restricted to the IPL bio-bubble. “I’ve become a father now so I think I should not miss that. I should be missing changing the diapers,” Pandya replied.

Also Read | ‘We need to be instinctive at times,’ Rohit Sharma reveals plan to dismiss Andre Russell

Pandya finished off the chase emphatically for MI in the 17th over. The all-rounder, promoted to bat at No. 4, scored a quickfire 21 not out off 11 balls with three boundaries and a six, to help MI secure their 11th win in 12 matches against KKR. Reflecting on his batting, Pandya shared an important detail regarding his bat and explained his thought process while batting.

Also Read | ‘Why put so much pressure on Karthik?’ Gautam Gambhir reacts on KKR’s captaincy change

“I have been using that bat for three years now, so it has to be good. Just making sure that I keep working on my technique and maintaining the shape is more important. I go in deep in by batting, I really like to know about the factors which I am working on and eventually when it turns out pretty well, I really enjoy it,” he said.

“It’s simple - see the ball, play the ball. In my batting, I keep it simple. I don’t think much about what the bowler is gonna bowl. I think the bowler is gonna bowl here, I prepare myself but then eventually I play merit of the ball.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Mahagathbandhan releases Bihar polls manifesto, promises to scrap ‘anti-farm laws’
Mahagathbandhan releases Bihar polls manifesto, promises to scrap ‘anti-farm laws’
Sabarimala temple reopens: Covid-19 negative proof, online booking must
Sabarimala temple reopens: Covid-19 negative proof, online booking must
4 states that are defying dip in India’s Covid-19 cases
4 states that are defying dip in India’s Covid-19 cases
India’s daily coronavirus cases reflect slight rise but remain below 70,000-mark
India’s daily coronavirus cases reflect slight rise but remain below 70,000-mark
‘Trump won’t come to accord special status to Bihar’: Tejashwi Yadav’s dig at Centre
‘Trump won’t come to accord special status to Bihar’: Tejashwi Yadav’s dig at Centre
UP BJP leader shot dead by bike-borne men, 3 detained: Police
UP BJP leader shot dead by bike-borne men, 3 detained: Police
‘Kamala-mala-mala’: Republican senator Perdue mocks Kamala Harris’ name
‘Kamala-mala-mala’: Republican senator Perdue mocks Kamala Harris’ name
‘Why put so much pressure on Karthik?’: Gambhir on KKR’s captaincy change
‘Why put so much pressure on Karthik?’: Gambhir on KKR’s captaincy change
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In