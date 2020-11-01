IPL 2020, KXIP Predicted XI against CSK: Kings XI Punjab fret over Mayank Agarwal’s fitness

cricket

Kings XI Punjab’s winning run in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League was brought to a halt by Rajasthan Royals on Friday. The five-match win streak had risen KXIP to the fourth spot in the points table after languishing in the bottom position after the first seven games. KXIP looked like a side reborn in the past few weeks with both batsmen and bowlers firing in equal measure. However, the bowlers came up short against RR as they failed to defend a target of 186 runs. KXIP will look to iron out all their deficiencies in their last match of the league stage.

Here is a look at the KXIP Predicted XI against CSK:

1.KL Rahul: Skipper KL Rahul is the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 641. He has been a rock at the top for his team, providing several quickfire starts in IPL 2020. He would look to fire again in the crucial match against CSK.

2.Mayank Agarwal: Even though Mandeep Singh has looked in good touch, KXIP could go in with a proven performer in Mayank. He has been out with injury but could come back against CSK.

3.Chris Gayle: He has overseen the sudden shift in KXIP’s fortune after coming into the playing XI. Gayle scored 99 in their last match and KXIP would pin their hopes on the ‘Universe Boss’ to fire again.

4.Nicholas Pooran: After a lacklustre start to the tournament, Pooran has become an important member of KXIP’s middle-order. He has left everyone baffled with his clean hitting of the ball and promises to be an important cog in the wheel when they face CSK.

5.Glenn Maxwell: The hard-hitting Australian has failed to replicate his heroics in this edition. He has managed just 102 runs in 10 innings he batted at a below-his-standard-strike rate of 102. But could he have saved his best for the last?

6.Mandeep Singh: With Mayank coming in, Mandeep could play the finisher’s role for KXIP. He has experience in the middle-order and could provide some lusty blows at the end.

7.Chris Jordan: The England seamer was in good form before the RR game. He was clobbered for 44 runs in 3.3 overs by the RR batsmen. But KXIP could keep their faith in Jordan to come good against CSK.

8.Murugan Ashwin: A brewing partnership with fellow leggie Ravi Bishnoi and both spinners has reaped benefits for KXIP. Apart from being a wicket-taker, Murugan has leaked too many runs and is likely to retain his place.

9.Ravi Bishnoi: The youngster has been one of the finds of the tournament. The leg-spinner has been turning the ball big and troubling batsmen regularly. With 12 wickets in the tournament, Bishnoi has justified the faith put in him.

10.Mohammed Shami: The India seamer is the leader of the pack of the KXIP bowling unit. He is fighting for the Purple Cap and has picked up 20 wickets in the tournament so far. He is expected to play a crucial part in KXIP’s match against CSK.

11.Arshdeep Singh: The young Punjab pacer has been an able partner for Shami in the pace bowling department. Arshdeep has dismissed nine batsmen in seven games while giving runs at an economy rate of 8.77. He is likely to retain his place in the playing XI.

KXIP Predicted XI against CSK: KL Rahul (Captain/Wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh