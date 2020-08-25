e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: KXIP’s Chris Gayle tests negative for Covid-19 after attending Usain Bolt’s birthday party - Report

IPL 2020: KXIP’s Chris Gayle tests negative for Covid-19 after attending Usain Bolt’s birthday party - Report

IPL 2020: Chris Gayle needed to get tested negative twice for Covid-19 before departing for the UAE to join his KXIP teammates.

cricket Updated: Aug 25, 2020 11:20 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Chris Gayle.
File image of Chris Gayle.(IPL)
         

World-record sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt has tested positive for the coronavirus and is self-isolating at his home in Jamaica after last week celebrating his 34th birthday with a big bash mask-free, confirmed Jamaica’s health ministry late on Monday. One of the people, who according to several media reports, attended Bolt’s birthday was Kings XI Punjab’s Chris Gayle.

If Gayle was tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his chances of travelling to UAE to play for Kings XI Punjab would have been compromised. But, the swashbackling batsman took to social media to announce that he has been tested negative twice.

IPL 2020 Full Coverage

“Couple days ago. 1st Covid-19 test.. Before travel I need 2 negative test,” Gayle’s Instagram story said. In another post, Gayle wrote, “The last one went a bit too far in my nose. Phew. Result was negative.”

“I’m going to stay home for 2020… not gonna travel again… nah sah! Tan a mi yard!! Keep the change! Excuse me!,” he added. 

File image of Chris Gayle.
File image of Chris Gayle. ( Screenshot/Instagram )

Meanwhile, Bolt posted a video on social media on Saturday in which he said that he is self-isolating himself at his home, even though he is not showing any symptoms at the moment.

“Good morning everybody I’m confirmed of Covid-19. I did a test on Saturday,” Bolt said in a video shared on the social media. “[I’m] trying to be responsible so I’m going to stay in, and stay away from my friends. And also, I am having no symptoms, so I am going to quarantine myself. And will wait and see what is the protocol and how should I go about quarantining myself, from the Ministry of Health.

“Just to be safe, I have quarantined myself, and just to take it easy. Be safe over there. Alright, cool.”

Apart from Gayle, other sportstars who were reportedly attending Bolt’s birthday party include Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling and Bayer Leverkusen’s Leon Bailey.

