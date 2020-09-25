e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020, KXIP vs RCB: KL Rahul shatters two huge records during epic knock of 132*

IPL 2020, KXIP vs RCB: KL Rahul shatters two huge records during epic knock of 132*

IPL 2020, KXIP vs RCB: Rahul reached his fifty off 36 balls and took just 26 more to get to the three-figure mark. His knock contained 14 fours and seven sixes, powering Kings XI Punjab to an impressive 206/3. However, during his knock, Rahul owned a couple of impressive individual feats.

cricket Updated: Sep 25, 2020 07:47 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul after scoring a century during IPL 2020 cricket match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul after scoring a century during IPL 2020 cricket match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.(PTI)
         

KL Rahul produced the first century of the IPL 2020 plundering an unbeaten knock of 132 against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday. What made the knock even more special was not only the fact that it was Rahul’s IPL hundred, but the couple of impressive feats he registered during his epic inning.

Rahul reached his fifty off 36 balls and took just 26 more to get to the three-figure mark. His knock contained 14 fours and seven sixes, powering Kings XI Punjab to an impressive 206/3. However, during his knock, Rahul owned a couple of impressive individual feats. The KXIP skipper’s knock was the highest individual score by an IPL and also the highest score registered by an Indian cricketer in the IPL.

READ | ‘Not the best day in office,’ Virat Kohli reacts after dropping KL Rahul twice

Hindustantimes

Rahul overtook David Warner’s 126 against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2017 to own the record for the highest individual score by a captain in the IPL. Behind Warner, it’s Virender Sehwag’s 119 for the Delhi Capitals (then Daredevils) at the third place, followed by Virat Kohli’s knocks of 113, 109 and 108* against Kings XI, Gujarat Lions and Rising Pune Supergiant respectively, all scored during the 2016 edition of the IPL.

Hindustantimes

In terms of the highest individual IPL score by an Indian batsman, Rahul surpassed Rishabh Pant’s 128 against Sunrisers Hyderabad from IPL 2018, followed by Murali Vijay’s 127 vs Rajasthan Royals in 2010, Sehwag’s 122 against Chennai Super Kings in 2014 and Paul Valthaty’s 120 not out against CSK in 2011.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Election Commission to announce dates today
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Election Commission to announce dates today
Nationwide farmers’ strike today, rail, road transport to be affected
Nationwide farmers’ strike today, rail, road transport to be affected
Insurgents relocate due to Myanmar army action: Intel agencies
Insurgents relocate due to Myanmar army action: Intel agencies
Key gap in antigen testing protocol prompts rethink
Key gap in antigen testing protocol prompts rethink
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Farmers’ Protest LIVE: Nationwide Bharat Bandh protests underway
Farmers’ Protest LIVE: Nationwide Bharat Bandh protests underway
Rushdie, Chomsky, Mira Nair, among 200 personalities demanding Khalid’s release
Rushdie, Chomsky, Mira Nair, among 200 personalities demanding Khalid’s release
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon SessionFarm bills protest LIVEPoonam PandeyCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020IPL 2020 Live Score, KXIP vs RCB

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In