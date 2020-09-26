IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list

cricket

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 09:03 IST

Delhi Capitals have moved to the top of the Indian Premier League points table after their victory over Chennai Super Kings on Friday. The Capitals outplayed the 3-time champions in all the departments of the game at the Dubai International Stadium. DC were put in to bat by CSK and managed to score 175 runs on the back of an impressive half-century from Prithvi Shaw. Then bowlers restricted the CSK batsmen to just 131 as DC won the match by 44 runs. With that win, they went to the top of the table with 4 points from two matches.

On Thursday, Kings XI Punjab had toppled Mumbai Indians from the top spot in the IPL points table. KXIP thumped Royal Challengers Bangalore by 97 runs at the Dubai International Stadium and overtook MI due to a better run-rate. KXIP captain KL Rahul played a scintillating knock of 132 runs to power his side past the 200-run mark and then the bowlers restricted RCB to just 109. The win ensured a healthy Net Run Rate for KXIP and they are now second in the table.

MI hold the third spot with two points. They had taken the top spot in the IPL points table after crushing Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs on Wednesday in their second match of the season at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Coming in fourth are Rajasthan Royals who also have two points from two matches. They had secured a 16-run win in their opening game of the season against Chennai Super Kings. RR rode on a sensational 74-run knock from Sanju Samson and a late flourish from Jofra Archer to post 217/8 in 20 overs. Faf du Plessis scored 72 runs for CSK but it was not enough to chase down the total.

CSK stay in fifth position while RCB are sixth after losing to KXIP.

IPL 2020 Orange Cap List

Faf du Plessis has regained the Orange Cap from KL Rahul. The South African was again the best batsman for CSK as hit 43 and now has 173 runs in the tournament. He is closely followed by Rahul, who played a magnificent knock against RCB and has scored 153 runs. He is followed by Mayank Agarwal who has 115 runs. Rohit Sharma is in the fourth position with 92 runs. There have been some solid performances with the bat already in the IPL even though only seven games have been played.

Here is the Orange Cap List:

IPL 2020 Purple Cap List

There is a new Purple Cap holder in the IPL. Kagiso Rabada holds the coveted cap after a splendid display against CSK and has 5 wickets in the tournament. He is followed by Sam Curran, who also has 5 wickets from three matches. Mohammad Shami has looked dangerous with the ball in the two matches he has played so far. He comes in third place with 4 wickets but with a better average of 8.

Yuzvendra Chahal, Sheldon Cottrell, and Ravi Bishnoi are on third, fourth and fifth respectively with four wickets each. Shivam Dube picked two wickets on Thursday and comes in at seventh position.