IPL 2021 Auction: Full squad of Royal Challengers Bangalore at IPL 2021

The Royal Challengers Bangalore made it through to the playoffs in 2020 but failed to reach the final and challenge for the title. The Virat Kohli-led franchise is yet to win a title, and hence the franchise spent big bucks at the auction table on Thursday as they tried to plug the holes left in their squad.

In order to give their middle-order a boost, the franchise bought Australian heavy-hitter Glenn Maxwell for ₹14.25 crore, despite the horror Maxwell had in the UAE. But he was not the most expensive buy for the franchise.

RCB bought New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson for ₹15 crore, making him one of the most expensive players in IPL history. Jamieson has garnered a terrific record in Test cricket in a short time, but the Kiwi speedster still remains untested in the shortest format.

RCB also bought allrounder Daniel Christian for ₹4.8 crore after a bidding war with Kolkata Knight Riders, who appears to be a like-for-like replacement for Chris Morris.

Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Suyash Prabhudesai, and KS Bharat were the uncapped players bought by RCB at the auctions.

Here is how the RCB squad looks like for the upcoming season:

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad:

Players retained: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande

Players bought: Kyle Jamieson (15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (14.25 crore), Dan Christian (4.8 crore), Sachin Baby (20 lakh), Rajat Patidar (20 lakh), Mohammed Azharuddeen (20 lakh), Suyash Prabhudesai (20 lakh), KS Bharat (20 lakh)