IPL Auction 2021: Take a look at the full squad of Punjab Kings of IPL 2021

Punjab Kings was the franchise that stood out at the Indian Premier League players’ auction 2021 on Thursday in Chennai. They came with an overall changeover – new logo, new name and at the same time, they had the highest salary cap available among all.

They entered the auction to fill 9 slots with a purse amount of ₹53.20 crore. They made some noise by snapping up three Australian cricketers at heft prices. Their most-expensive purchase was pacer Jhye Richardson whom they had for ₹14 crores. Then they Riley Meredith for ₹8 crore and Moises Henriques for ₹4.2 crore.

They remained stuck with uncapped batsman Shahrukh Khan whose performance at the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy made him a go-to player at the auction. He was picked for ₹5.25 crore for a base price of 20 lakh.

Besides these splurges, they made some budget purchases as well. They got No.1 T20 batsman Dawid Malan ₹1.50 crore, Jalaj Saxena for ₹30 lakh, Utkarsh Singh for ₹20 lakh and all-rounder, Saurabh Kumar, for ₹20 lakh.

Here is how the PBKS squad looks like for the upcoming season:

Punjab Kings squad:

Players Retained: KL Rahul (c&wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan

Players bought: Today's buys: Dawid Malan (INR 1.5 cr), Jhye Richardson (INR 14 cr), Shahrukh Khan (INR 5.25 cr), Riley Meredith (INR 8 cr), Moises Henriques (INR 4.20 Cr), Jalaj Saxena (INR 30 L), Utkarsh Singh (INR 20 L), Fabian Allen (INR 75 L), Saurabh Kumar (INR 20 L)

Purse Remaining: INR 18.80 cr

Slots to fill: 0

