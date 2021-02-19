IPL Auction 2021: Take a look at the full squad of Punjab Kings of IPL 2021
- IPL 2021: They entered the auction to fill 9 slots with a purse amount of ₹53.20 crore. They made some noise by snapping up three Australian cricketers at heft prices.
Punjab Kings was the franchise that stood out at the Indian Premier League players’ auction 2021 on Thursday in Chennai. They came with an overall changeover – new logo, new name and at the same time, they had the highest salary cap available among all.
They entered the auction to fill 9 slots with a purse amount of ₹53.20 crore. They made some noise by snapping up three Australian cricketers at heft prices. Their most-expensive purchase was pacer Jhye Richardson whom they had for ₹14 crores. Then they Riley Meredith for ₹8 crore and Moises Henriques for ₹4.2 crore.
They remained stuck with uncapped batsman Shahrukh Khan whose performance at the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy made him a go-to player at the auction. He was picked for ₹5.25 crore for a base price of 20 lakh.
Besides these splurges, they made some budget purchases as well. They got No.1 T20 batsman Dawid Malan ₹1.50 crore, Jalaj Saxena for ₹30 lakh, Utkarsh Singh for ₹20 lakh and all-rounder, Saurabh Kumar, for ₹20 lakh.
Here is how the PBKS squad looks like for the upcoming season:
Punjab Kings squad:
Players Retained: KL Rahul (c&wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan
Players bought: Today's buys: Dawid Malan (INR 1.5 cr), Jhye Richardson (INR 14 cr), Shahrukh Khan (INR 5.25 cr), Riley Meredith (INR 8 cr), Moises Henriques (INR 4.20 Cr), Jalaj Saxena (INR 30 L), Utkarsh Singh (INR 20 L), Fabian Allen (INR 75 L), Saurabh Kumar (INR 20 L)
Purse Remaining: INR 18.80 cr
Slots to fill: 0
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: Full squad of Chennai Super Kings after auction
- CSK picked all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham for a huge sum of ₹9.25 crore, making him the most expensive uncapped buy in IPL history.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 Auction: Full squad of Royal Challengers Bangalore at IPL 2021
- In order to give their middle-order a boost, the franchise bought Australian heavy-hitter Glenn Maxwell for ₹14.25 crore, despite the horror Maxwell had in the UAE. But he was not the most expensive buy for the franchise.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL Auction 2021: Take a look at the full squad of Punjab Kings of IPL 2021
- IPL 2021: They entered the auction to fill 9 slots with a purse amount of ₹53.20 crore. They made some noise by snapping up three Australian cricketers at heft prices.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 Auction: Full squad of Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2021
- Last month, they made a massive decision of naming Sanju Samson as their captain and parted ways with Steve Smith. And then, on Thursday, they added a new chapter in Indian Premier League history by snapping up South African all-rounder Chris Morris for a whopping sum of ₹16.25 crores.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 Auction: Full squads of all eight IPL teams after auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shakib Al Hasan, back from ban, returns to his IPL "home" team
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris becomes IPL's most expensive player
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: Full squad of Sunrisers Hyderabad after auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 Auction: Full squad of Mumbai Indians after auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 Auction: Full squad of Delhi Capitals after auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL Auction 2021: K Gowtham becomes most expensive uncapped Indian player
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 Auctions: Full squad of Kolkata Knight Riders after auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Record deal for Morris, Gowtham goes for ₹9.25 cr
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India stars Harbhajan and Kedar Jadhav picked up in accelerated auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Glenn Maxwell ready to ‘put everything’ to help RCB ‘lift the trophy’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox