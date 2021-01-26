Kings XI Punjab released Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell ahead of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. The franchise parted ways with him following his below-par performance in the last season where he scored just 108 runs from 13 matches and failed to hit even a single six.

Maxwell, who is one of the 9 players released by KXIP, is set to go under the hammer in the mini-auction which is likely to be held in February 2021.

While several cricket experts suggest that some franchises may bid for him, former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris is of the opinion that anyone paying Glenn Maxwell a huge amount will be making a bad decision.

While speaking on Star Sports, the cricketer-turned-commentator said that Maxwell's performance in the last ‘five or six’ IPL seasons has been ‘disappointing’.

“The answer is if anybody pays anything close to that sort of 10-crore mark, they have got rocks in their head. It is that simple. We all know how good a player he is, and that is not the question. The talent is there, but the talent has outweighed the actual performances we have seen from Glenn Maxwell,” Scott Styris said on Star Sports Network.

Styris further said that the best thing would be getting the Australian cricketer at his base price.

“I think there will be someone who takes a chance on Maxwell, but it should only be something like base price. And you hope you strike lightning in a bottle and you get lucky and that he is in good form and he somehow manages to turn around what has been a pretty disappointing five or six years in the IPL,” Styris added.