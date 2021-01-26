India opener Shubman Gill had a breakout Test series against Australia where he scored 247 runs in 3 Tests which included two fifties. Gill also scored 91 on the final day of the Brisbane Test, which set up the chase for India. In a recent chat, India batting coach Vikram Rathour told off-spinner R Ashwin the interactions that happened at the training between him and Gill.

Speaking in a video on R Ashwin's Youtube channel, Rathour said that he was surprised to see Gill's clarity of plans.

“The clarity of his plans surprised me. If somebody bowls the short ball at this line and height, this is what I am going to do. If they bowl it from the end where the boundary was shorter, I will pull it for a six,” Rathour told Ashwin.

“He had all the answers, he knew what he was going to do. I had nothing to say to him. I said, ‘boss, just carry on, you are sorted," he added.

Rathour and Ashwin further discussed the moment from the tour when coach Ravi Shastri asked the former about Gill's progress in the dressing room. Rathour recalled Shastri asking him: “Did you tell him about the short ball, this phase is very important for us to get through."

Ashwin further revealed what happened. “And you said, he said, if it’s below my height I will hit here – and I was blown away thinking somebody was able to pick length, height, line and then also have plans covered for it. That was unreal. I am a big fan of him but that was unreal to know,” Ashwin said.

The India batting coach further recalled that Gill was prepared for the Australia tour even during the lockdown.

“I had called for discussions with all the batsmen during the lockdown. With other batters, we came up with plans, talked about what the bowlers might bowl at them, and worked out plans. But Gill had already sorted that out.

"The first thing he said was he was already practicing short ball as he was thinking about the Australian tour. He was telling me what he thought about Lyon, what are his plans going to be … That kind of clarity is unique when you know what you are going to do. He is a special player," he said.





SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

india vs australia Topics