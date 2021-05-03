'Tell you what, he's not happy, he would not be happy': Brett Lee 'shocked' at David Warner's snub from SRH playing XI

Like many, Brett Lee was in disbelief when he found out that David Warner's name was not included in Sunrisers Hyderabad's Playing XI against Rajasthan Royals in Delhi on Sunday. A day after being removed as captain of the team, Warner was axed from the team as well, with the fourth overseas player's spot going to Mohammad Nabi. How long Warner sits out is something that remains to be seen, but Lee was in shock to see his former Australia teammate not being part of the Playing XI.

"I'm actually shocked that David Warner was not included in the XI. I know he hasn't been playing his best form of cricket in terms of his strike rate this season but he's always been there and there about with the Orange Cap party," Brett Lee said during the Star Sports pre-match show.

Like Lee pointed out, Warner has been one of the most prolific run-getters in the IPL. With 5447 runs, Warner is fifth on the list of the leading run-getters in the IPL but first overall in terms of overseas players.

With 50 half-centuries, Warner has the maximum fifties in the IPL and he is the only player to have won the Orange Cap a record three times – in 2015, 2017 and 2019. Lee said that the decision would not have left Warner pleased, but all the Australia batsman can do for the time being is be a good sport and wait for his turn to come again.





"He has scored runs throughout the IPL. Tell you what, he's not happy. He would not be happy but all he can do now is be a good team player and support his team and hopefully for the Sunrisers, they can find some momentum," Lee added.

SRH's director of cricket Tom Moody explained that Warner not being part of the Playing XI was purely based keeping the team balance and composition in mind, whereas coach Trevor Bayliss has hinted that Warner may be benched for the new few matches as the Sunrisers look to stick to a combination that's delivering the desired results for them.