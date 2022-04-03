'He's one of most talented cricketers in world. He's made for the format': Shastri reserves big praise for IND youngster

His T20 batting abilities have been questioned over the last few season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as his strike rate as an opener (122.28) was the lowest among openers (minimum 300 balls) in the tournament in the last three seasons. And then in his first game in the 15th season of the IPL, the India youngster went for duck. However, on Saturday, he roared back to form with his best ever IPL score leaving former India head coach Ravi Shastri mighty impressed with his knock.

Shubman Gill, who was one of the three players chosen as draft picks by Gujarat Titans, scored a 46-ball 84 against Delhi Capitals in Pune on Saturday. The knock comprised on 4 sixes, six boundaries and just five dot balls.

Speaking to Star Sports after Gill's knock, Shastri hailed the 22-year-old as “pure talent” and feels that he is made for this format.

“He is pure talent. That guy is one of the most talented players in the country and in world cricket, to be honest. Once he gets going he will score and he makes it look easy. He has got that punch, the time and he has got the power to play along the ground. He is just made for this format of the game. His shot selection, rotation of the strike and as he talked about himself, very few dot balls today which took the pressure off. He is very good on the short ball with the short-arm jab we saw that in innings today. And this knock will today him a world of good,” said the former India all-rounder.

Gill's knock helped the Titans score 171 for six in 20 overs before Lockie Ferguson's sensational 4 for 28 restricted Delhi 14 runs short of the target. With the win, Titans, who had earlier defeated Lucknow Super Giants in their season opener, took the third spot in the points table.

"It felt good. It felt good to contribute runs for myself and the team. I didn't realise that (about his low dot ball percentage) but that was the plan. To keep rotating the strike and take the singles whenever possible," Gill said on his knock after Gujarat's innings.