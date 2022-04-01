IPL 2022: 'Alarm bells started when Katich left' - AUS legend points out 'warning sign' for SRH after poor outing vs RR

After enduring a tough outing in the previous edition, Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) started the new season on a similar note. Kicking-off their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign against Rajasthan Royals, the team were beaten resoundingly in both the departments of the game. With the ball, SRH leaked 210 runs in 20 overs and in response they could only muster 149/7, with the top four batters failing to reach double figures.

Reflecting on the team's lackluster effort, Delhi Capitals assistant coach Shane Watson made some big claims, stating that the warning signs began when Simon Katich deciding to step down from his role as Tom Moody's, SRH head coach, deputy.

"Alarm bells started when Simon Katich left just after the auction. That's normally not a great sight because Katich is one of the most generally good people. It's really injustice if people really go against what they say. So obviously something has gone down there that Katich stepped away immediately and won't be a part of it. That's a warning sign to start with," said Watson while speaking on a YouTube podcast by 'The Grade Cricketer'.

Katich, former Australian cricketer, was appointed as the assistant coach of SRH, having previously being part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise. However, days after the auction Katich announced his departure, citing bio-bubble difficulty as a primary reason.

However, as per a report from Australia's The Telegraph, Katich wasn’t particularly happy with how the team was being managed and felt that the pre-auction plans were “disregarded.”

Meanwhile, it was evident Hyderabad lacked firepower in the opening game, especially after parting ways with David Warner and Rashid Khan. Watson also feels the same and went on to add: "The make-up of their team is not incredibly strong and then how they have performed in the first game. Yes, Rajasthan Royals have a very good squad, and they played really well, but it's not looking great. It feels like there is a lot of stuff around the team that is obviously not helping everything on the field."

SRH will look to turn things around in their next fixture when they lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants on April 4.