Simon Katich leaves SRH ahead of IPL 2022; Ex-Aussie star felt franchise 'disregarded' auction plans, says report

With Sunrisers Hyderabad, controversies don't seem to end. After a tumultuous 2021 season that saw the team management falling out with then-captain David Warner, another bitter separation is seemingly coming to light. Simon Katich, the former Australian cricketer who had joined the SRH as an assistant coach ahead of the new edition, has reportedly left his role.

According to a report from Australia's ‘The Telegraph," Katich wasn’t particularly happy with how the team was being managed and further felt that the pre-auction plans were “disregarded.”

Since the last season, Trevor Bayliss and Brad Haddin have also departed as coaches.

For IPL 2022, former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody would be coaching the franchise and he had brought Simon Katich on board as the assistant coach. Kane Williamson, who was retained by the franchise ahead of the mega auction, will be leading the side in IPL 2022.

Earlier in the previous season, Warner was initially dropped from the team in the first phase of the tournament in India and was later removed as captain of the side. The Aussie left-hander didn't feature for the SRH in the closing stages of the tournament and furthermore, didn't travel with the squad as well. On the field, the side's struggles continued as it finished at the bottom of the table with only three wins in 14 matches.

Warner was bought by the Delhi Capitals in the IPL mega auction.

In the mega auction held last week, Sunrisers Hyderabad picked up the likes of Nicholas Pooran, Washington Sundar, Aiden Markram, and Marco Jansen among others.

SunRisers Hyderabad squad for IPL 2022: Kane Williamson, Umran Malik, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Saurabh Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

