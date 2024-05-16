IPL 2024, GT vs SRH IPL Live Score, Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: SRH one win away from qualification

Summary

IPL 2024, GT vs SRH IPL Live Score, Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: A win today against GT will secure a playoff berth for the Sunrisers. The team led by Pat Cummins is also aiming to compete for the top two spots, with one more game remaining and a healthy net run rate of 0.406. Currently holding 14 points from 12 matches, the Sunrisers could potentially reach a maximum of 18 points, which might be sufficient for a top-two finish depending on other match results.

Having enjoyed a week off, the Sunrisers are well-rested and high-spirited after achieving a record-breaking win against Lucknow Super Giants on May 8. The bowlers' impressive performance restricted LSG to a below-par score, while the opening duo of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma chased down 166 in just 9.4 overs, securing a dominant 10-wicket victory at home.

Throughout the season, the Sunrisers have demonstrated a pattern of securing remarkable victories but have also experienced significant defeats, including a loss to GT (by 7 wickets) earlier in the competition.

Shubman Gill-led GT are playing for pride. Whatever mathematical chances they had of making it to the playoffs after their big win against CSK got dashed with the rain washout against KKR. The new-found opening pair of Gill and Sai Sudharsan shows promise but the concern area remains there bowling attack minus fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who was ruled out of the tournament due to an ankle injury.