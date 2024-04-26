IPL 2024, KKR vs PBKS IPL Live Score: Out-of-sorts Punjab Kings aim to shake off losing streak vs red-hot Knight Riders

IPL 2024, KKR vs PBKS IPL Live Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings: Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders have incurred contrasting seasons so far in the 2024 edition of the IPL. While Kolkata stand second in the table with five wins from seven matches, in addition to having the best net run rate of +1.206 at present, Punjab, on the other hand stand ninth with just two wins in eight matches. They have lost six of their last seven matches in the tournament, four of which came in a row....Read More

Kolkata and Punjab have also shown contrasting batting trends in the season so far. Bulk of KKR's scoring has been done by the top order, bolstered by the presence of in-form openers in Sunil Narine (286 @176.54 SR) and Phil Salt (249 @169.38 SR) who have been phenomenal. Andre Russell (155 @184.52) and Rinku Singh, who has just faced 67 balls in 7 games and has a strike-rate of close to 160, has been among the runs as well. However, captain Shreyas Iyer's scoring rate and a struggling Venkatesh Iyer has been their concern. What hurt them even more was Nitish Rana's finger fracture, which has not only robbed KKR of a master spin player but also a very handy off-break bowler.

For PBKS, their top order has struggled to get going, with the likes of Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Rilee Rossouw, and Jonny Bairstow failing to get into the act. The bulk of theor scoing has been done by the uncapped duo of Ashutosh Sharma and Shashank Singh, who have shown some astonishing powerhitting all through the season.

Hence, the battle between Ashutosh and Shashank against Narine will be the one to watch out for. While the Trinidadian was immaculate with his line and length, he was smashed around the park by RCB batter Rajat Patidar in the previous game in Eden Gardens, which will surely inspire the PBKS duo.

However, the major worry for the home team will be the form of Mitchell Starc, who has had a season to forget, having picked just six wickets at an economy rate of 11.48, the worst among specialist bowlers this season. In fact, uncapped India pacers Harshit Rana (ER 9.25, 9 wickets) and Vaibhav Arora (9.57, 7 wickets) have been more impressive but they have also got hit at times.