'Deserves an Oscar award': Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri's bombastic on-air reaction on Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir hug

World cricket held its breath when the sight of Gautam Gambhir approaching Virat Kohli during the IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium was caught on camera. Their relationship is secret to none. It was during an IPL game in 2013 when they had their first spat. There was another tussle in 2016. 7 years later, in Lucknow last season, they two had another tiff. However, contrary to what was expected on Friday night in Bengaluru, the two chose to bury the hatchet as they shared a warm hug during the match. The sight of it left Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri erupting with bombastic reactions. Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri react to Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir's hug

It was during a timeout on Friday evening at the Chinnaswamy when Gambhir, breaking away from the conversation with the KKR players, walked up to Kohli, who was having water and chatting with his team members, shared a hug and had a small chat as well, throughout which, the RCB star was all smiles.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The moment was all over social media as fans went into overdrive watching and re-watching it. The broadcasters too played that clip many times throughout the match, and during one of those replays, Shastri reacted on air saying: "Fairplay award to KKR for this hug between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir." Gavaskar, who was with him in the commentary box, responded to it adding: "Not only a fairplay award, but also an Oscar award."

This was the first time Kohli and Gambhir shared a frame since that ugly spat in Lucknow last year. Kohli had an on-field quarrel with LSG's Naveen-ul-Haq which led to the umpires intervening. The two later shared an intense handshake at the end of the game. Moments later, Kohli and Gambhir were seen charging at each other as an ugly scene broke out at the venue before the players from the respective sides stepped up to separate the two. All three were charged severely by BCCI for breach of conduct.

KKR have it easy against RCB despite Kohli's brilliance

Kohli continued his sublime form in IPL 2024 as he followed up his fiery knock off 77 runs from 49 balls against Punjab Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium last week with another aggressive half-century knock, this time against Kolkata Knight Riders at home. Kohli single-handedly led the charge for RCB with an onslaught against KKR as the act left Kolkata mentor Gambhir helplessly looking on at the proceedings in the match.

Put to bat first at home, RCB lost their skipper Faf du Plessis early in the match, with KKR fast bowler Harshit Rana deceiving the opener with a slower delivery. Kohli then combined with Cameron Green in a 65-run stand for the second wicket before being ably assisted by Glenn Maxwell in a 42-run stand. En route to the second big partnership, Kohli reached his half-century knock in 36 balls, laced with two boundaries and three huge sixes.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 83 off 59 as RCB posted a total of 182 for six in 20 overs.