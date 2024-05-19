IPL 2024, SRH vs PBKS Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad eye second-place finish; will rain gods spark another washout?

Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins (L) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma

IPL 2024, SRH vs PBKS IPL Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings - A top-two finish is not guaranteed for Sunrisers Hyderabad even if the 2016 winners record a win over Punjab Kings in their final home game of the Indian Premier League season 2024 on Sunday. Sunrisers Hyderabad have made it to the playoffs for the first time in three years. After three forgetful seasons, the Orange Army has emerged as a strong title contender in the 2024 season of the cash-rich league....Read More

Sunrisers Hyderabad punched their IPL 2024 playoff tickets after their previous home game against Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans was abandoned without a ball bowled due to bad weather in Hyderabad on Thursday. With both teams sharing a point each, Hyderabad completed 15 points to assure themselves a place in the IPL 2024 playoffs. SRH can either finish third or second in the final standings of the IPL 2024.

Pat Cummins and Co. can pick a maximum of 17 points with a win over Punjab Kings. If a winless Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders in their final league game, Sanju Samson and Co. will finish second in the IPL 2024 standings. Ranked third in the IPL 2024 standings, SRH have won just two games in their last six outings. Three games ended in defeats while one game was called off due to rain. SRH's last completed game was against Lucknow Super Giants.

In-form openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma powered SRH to a 10-wicket win over LSG on May 8. SRH's Head is competing with Virat Kohli for the Orange Cap with 533 runs in 11 matches. Head will be backed by explosive batter Abhishek against the PBKS side. All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been a revelation for SRH this season. Already eliminated from the playoff race, PBKS are without their stand-in skipper Sam Curran. India wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma will lead PBKS in Curran's absence.

Here's all you need to know about SRH vs PBKS clash in IPL 2024:

-PBKS are without stand-in skipper Sam Curran against SRH.

-Pat Cummins' SRH will meet either RCB or KKR in the IPL 2024 playoffs.

-Third-placed SRH can reach a maximum of 17 points in the IPL standings.

-Sanju Samson's RR can take the second spot with a win over KKR.

-The average first-innings score in Hyderabad is 203 this season.