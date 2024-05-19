IPL 2024, SRH vs PBKS Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad eye second-place finish; will rain gods spark another washout?
- 37 Mins ago Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings - Will rain spark another washout in Hyderabad?
- 46 Mins agoSunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings - Who is the fourth team to enter playoffs?
- 1 Mins agoHow SRH secured IPL playoff spot
- 17 Mins ago Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings - A quick look at two squads!
- 32 Mins agoRCB or KKR, who will SRH face in IPL 2024 playoffs?
- 43 Mins ago Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings - Hello and welcome!
Sunrisers Hyderabad have made it to the playoffs for the first time in three years. After three forgetful seasons, the Orange Army has emerged as a strong title contender in the 2024 season of the cash-rich league.
Sunrisers Hyderabad punched their IPL 2024 playoff tickets after their previous home game against Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans was abandoned without a ball bowled due to bad weather in Hyderabad on Thursday. With both teams sharing a point each, Hyderabad completed 15 points to assure themselves a place in the IPL 2024 playoffs. SRH can either finish third or second in the final standings of the IPL 2024.
Pat Cummins and Co. can pick a maximum of 17 points with a win over Punjab Kings. If a winless Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders in their final league game, Sanju Samson and Co. will finish second in the IPL 2024 standings. Ranked third in the IPL 2024 standings, SRH have won just two games in their last six outings. Three games ended in defeats while one game was called off due to rain. SRH's last completed game was against Lucknow Super Giants.
In-form openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma powered SRH to a 10-wicket win over LSG on May 8. SRH's Head is competing with Virat Kohli for the Orange Cap with 533 runs in 11 matches. Head will be backed by explosive batter Abhishek against the PBKS side. All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been a revelation for SRH this season. Already eliminated from the playoff race, PBKS are without their stand-in skipper Sam Curran. India wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma will lead PBKS in Curran's absence.
Here's all you need to know about SRH vs PBKS clash in IPL 2024:
-PBKS are without stand-in skipper Sam Curran against SRH.
-Pat Cummins' SRH will meet either RCB or KKR in the IPL 2024 playoffs.
-Third-placed SRH can reach a maximum of 17 points in the IPL standings.
-Sanju Samson's RR can take the second spot with a win over KKR.
-The average first-innings score in Hyderabad is 203 this season.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Umran Malik, Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akash Maharaj Singh.
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Ashutosh Sharma, Tanay Thyagarajan, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Woakes, Atharva Taide, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh.
If SRH finish above RR in the final league standings, Pat Cummins and Co. will meet Kolkata Knight Riders in the Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday. However, RR need to beat KKR in their final league fixture of the season to finish second. A win for RR will confirm SRH's clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator.
Sunrisers Hyderabad are up against Punjab Kings in match No.69 of the Indian Premier League season 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Already out of the IPL 2024 playoff race, Punjab Kings will hope to salvage some more pride with a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their final league fixture of the season. SRH have made it to the playoffs and a win over PBKS can boost their chances of finishing second in the league standings.