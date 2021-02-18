Twitter abuzz after spotting Shah Rukh's son Aryan and Juhi's daughter Jahnavi in KKR camp ahead of IPL auction 2021
Twitter was buzzing with anticipation of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan and Juhi Chawla’s daughter Jahnavi’s presence in the IPL Auction 2021 for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Chennai on Thursday.
The two star kids – Aryan and Jahnavi – were present in the briefings on the eve of the IPL Auction 2021 at the same venue. KKR CEO Venky Mysore, Jay Mehta and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar were also spotted on the KKR table.
While there was no sign of either Shah Rukh or Juhi but Aryan and Jahnavi are set to keep the Bollywood flag flying high during the IPL auction 2021.
Aryan, Shah Rukh’s eldest son, is a keen KKR follower. He has been attending KKR matches right from the first season. Even in the last season in UAE, he was seen in the stands with his father. But this will be the first time, he will grace the auction table, if the photos shared by IPL from its official Twitter handle are to be believed.
Jahnavi, Juhi and Jay’s daughter, on the other hand, is no stranger to IPL auctions. Referring to her as the youngest bidder in IPL history, KKR, in their official handle had confirmed she would give a ‘behind the scenes’ tour of the IPL auction in Chennai.
“The youngest bidder in #IPLAuction history is back. Our very own #JahnaviMehta will be taking over our Social Media for today, as she gives you a behind-the-scenes tour of the event in Chennai. Stay tuned!” tweeted KKR.
Here is how Twitter reacted to Arya and Jahnavi’s photos on the IPL auction briefings
Kolkata Knight Riders had an up and down season in 2020, which saw them change captaincy in the middle of the season and eventually miss out on a play-off spot on net run-rate. But despite that the management hasn't gone in for wholesale changes, keeping most of the core squad intact.
Let's take a look at the available purse and team strength of Kolkata Knight Riders
Number of players: 17
Number of Overseas players: 6
Total money spent: Rs. 74.25 cr
Salary cap available: Rs. 10.75 cr
Available slot: 8
Overseas slot: 2
