IPL Auction 2021 LIVE Updates: Franchises look to fill gaps in mini-auction in Chennai

Live

IPL 2021 Auction Latest News LIVE Updates: Ahead of the 14th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), which will be played in India, franchises will look to add more arsenal in their ranks in the IPL auction 2021 in Chennai today.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:04 PM IST

Follow all the updates here:

  • FEB 18, 2021 02:04 PM IST

    What is Rechristened Punjab Kings' coach Kumble after?

    Trust Jumbo to set his priorities straight!

  • FEB 18, 2021 01:59 PM IST

    Here's how each team's purse holds up

    Chennai Super Kings: 22.9 crore

    Delhi Capitals: 12.9 crore

    Punjab Kings: 53.2 crore

    Kolkata Knight Riders: 10.75 crore

    Mumbai Indians: 15.35 crore

    Rajasthan Royals: 34.85 crore

    Royal Challengers Bangalore: 35.9 crore

    Sunrisers Hyderabad: 10.75 crore

  • FEB 18, 2021 01:29 PM IST

    Important rules to remember for this auction

    85 Cr: Each franchise can use a maximum of 85 crores in the auction. Based on this the Punjab Kings (Name changed from Kings XI Punjab), have the maximum purse going into this IPL auction.


    No right to match card: The RTM card which gives the franchises to bid for a released player and get him at the highest bidding price will

  • FEB 18, 2021 01:24 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Auction: Location, Host, Timings

    The IPL 2021 auction will be held in Chennai today. The min-auction is set to begin from IST 3 pm today (February 28).

  • FEB 18, 2021 01:23 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Auction: Players Registered for IPL Auction

    More than thousand players had sent in their names initially for the IPL 2021 auction. The BCCI then trimmed it down to 232 cricketers based on their performance, availability and the requirement of the franchises. Here is list of cricketers who will go under the hammer today.


    Vishnu Vinod

    Tushar Deshpande

    Riley Meredith

    Lukman Hussain Meriwala

    Ankit Singh Rajpoot

    Chetan Sakariya

    KuldeepSen

    Mujtaba Yousuf

    Tejas Baroka

    K.C Cariappa

    Sandeep Lamichhane

    M Siddharth

    Karanveer Singh

    Jagadeesha Suchith

    Midhun Sudhesan

    Corey Anderson

    Darren Bravo

    Devon Conway

    Martin Guptill

    Shaun Marsh

    Rovman Powell

    Cheteshwar Pujara

    Rassie Van Der Dussen

    Tom Curran

    Ben Cutting

    Moises Henriques

    Kyle Jamieson

    Marnus Labuschagne

    Pawan Negi

    Gurkeerat Singh

    Mitchell McClenaghan

    Varun Aaron

    Jason Behrendorff

    Mohit Sharma

    Billy Stanlake

    Oshane Thomas

    Finn Allen

    Harpreet Bhatia

    Shivam Chauhan

    Naushad Shaikh

    Pratham Singh

    Apoorv Wankhade

    Atharva Ankolekar

    Prayas Barman

    Jalaj Saxena

    Karan Sharma

    Utkarsh Singh

    R Sonu Yadav

    Dhruv Jurel

    Arun Karthick

    Nikhil Naik

    Smit Patel

    K.L Shrijith

    Wesley Agar

    Vaibhav Arora

    Akash Deep

    Ben Dwarshuis

    Ali Khan

    Kulwant Khejroliya

    Arzan Nagwaswalla

    G Periyasamy

    Akash Singh

    Prithviraj Yarra

    Noor Ahmad Lakanwal

    Karthik Meiyappan

    Prince Balwant Rai

    Pardeep Sahu

    Sagar Udeshi

    Kushaal Wadhwani

    Akshay Wakhare

    Fabian Allen

    Daniel Christian

    Colin De Grandhomme

    Liam Livingstone

    Thisara Perera

    Mohammad Shaifuddin

    David Willey

    Matthew Wade

    Ben Duckett

    Sean Abbott

    Matt Henry

    Chemar Holder

    Alzarri Joseph

    Obed Mccoy

    Liam Plunkett

    Tim Southee

    Rajesh Bishnoi

    Abhimanyu Easwaran

    Rohan Kadam

    Amandeep Khare

    Siddhesh Lad

    Mohammed Taha

    Khrievitso Kense

    Prerak Mankad

    Shams Mulani

    Ansh Patel

    Suyash Prabhudessai

    Parth Sahani

    Ankit Sharma

    Dhruv Shorey

    K.S Bharat

    Josh Inglis

    Aryan Juyal

    Sadiq Kirmani

    Rohit Sharma

    Sandeep Kumar Tomar

    Stephen Cheepurupalli

    Aniket Choudhary

    Mukesh Choudhary

    Nathan Ellis

    Sayan Ghosh

    Ronit More

    M Nidheesh

    M Harisankar Reddy

    Simarjeet Singh

    Kuldip Yadav

    Zeeshan Ansari

    Jon Russ Jaggesar

    Kevin Koththigoda

    Tanveer Sangha

    Maheesh Theekshan

    Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

    Lewis Gregory

    Wanindu Hasaranga

    Karim Janat

    Scott Kuggeleijn

    James Neesham

    Wayne Parnell

    Keemo Paul

    Dushmanta Chameera

    Fidel Edwards

    Beuran Hendricks

    Abhimanyu Mithun

    Reece Topley

    Saahil Jain

    Subhranshu Senapati

    Ravi Thakur

    Jake Weatherald

    Shubham Agrawal

    Rajjakuddin Ahmed

    Baba Aparajith

    George Garton

    Chris Green

    Kartik Kakade

    Shoaib Khan

    Dhruv Patel

    Latest Kumar Patel

    Arjun Tendulkar

    Varun Choudhary

    Prathamesh Dake

    Baltej Dhanda

    Brendan Doggett

    Saurabh Dubey

    Fazalhaq Farooqi

    Matt Kelly

    Chama Milind

    Jayden Seales

    Mark Steketee

    Tanveer Ul Haq

    Carlos Brathwaite

    Rishi Dhawan

    Mohammad Mahmud Ullah

    Andile Phehlukwayo

    Sherfane Rutherford

    Dasun Shanaka

    Isuru Udana

    Jacob Duffy

    Daryn Dupavillon

    Shannon Gabriel

    Morne Morkel

    Joel Paris

    Blair Tickner

    Subodh Bhati

    Jay Bista

    Aamir Gani

    Karanveer Kaushal

    Anustup Majumdar

    Dikshanshu Negi

    Kshitiz Sharma

    Shubham Singh

    Shashank Singh

    Milind Tandon

    Ravi Bopara

    George Linde

    Kyle Mayers

    Daryl Mitchell

    Colin Munro

    Dwaine Pretorius

    Romario Shepherd

    Sandeep Bavanaka

    Chaitanya Bishnoi

    Arun Chaprana

    Yudhvir Charak

    Ajay Dev Goud

    Umran Malik

    Ravi Teja Telukupalli

    Tanay Thyagarajan

    N.Tilak Varma

    K.Bhagath Varma

    Stuart Binny

    Hilton Cartwright

    James Faulkner

    Akeal Hosein

    Parvez Rasool

    David Wiese

    Jack Wildermuth

    Arshdeep Brar

    Digvijay Deshmukh

    Aakarshit Gomel

    Anirudha Joshi

    Azim Kazi

    Rahul Singh

    Ajay T

    Harsh Tyagi

    Nachiket Bhute

    Josh Clarkson

    Gerald Coetzee

    Tim David

    Deeparaj Gaonkar

    Aaron Hardie

    Marco Jansen

    Nathan McAndrew

    M Mohammed

    Govinda Poddar

    Pratyush Singh

    Jacques Snyman

  • FEB 18, 2021 01:16 PM IST

    It's that time of the year when all eyes are glued to the television. The hammer does most of the talking and words 'sold' and 'unsold' are top trends on social media. Hello and welcome to the live updates of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) auction 2021 in Chennai.

IPL 2021 Auction Latest News LIVE Updates: Ahead of the 14th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), which will be played in India, franchises will look to add more arsenal in their ranks in the IPL auction 2021 in Chennai today.
Virat Kohli and Joe Root shake hands after the match. (BCCI)
Virat Kohli and Joe Root shake hands after the match. (BCCI)
cricket

Didn't do anything magical: Hussain's 'main reason' behind India's win

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:28 AM IST
  • Former England captain Nasser Hussain has explained the 'main reason' behind India beating England in the 2nd Test in Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Kedar Devdhar played some impressive T20 knocks in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. (BCCI)
Kedar Devdhar played some impressive T20 knocks in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. (BCCI)
cricket

IPL 2021 auction: Five uncapped Indians who can attract buyers

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:28 PM IST
  • With the IPL 2021 auction scheduled for later in the day, here is a look at the five game-changing uncapped Indians we think have what it takes to start a bidding war among all eight franchises.
READ FULL STORY
Chris Silverwood, England's head coach. (Getty Images)
Chris Silverwood, England's head coach. (Getty Images)
cricket

'It is difficult to tell players they can't play IPL': England coach Silverwood

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:46 AM IST
  • England head coach Chris Silverwood said it is ‘difficult’ to stop the players from participating in the IPL.
READ FULL STORY
MS Dhoni will be keen to get some smart buys. (Getty Images)
MS Dhoni will be keen to get some smart buys. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Dhoni likes those type of players': Nehra names released player CSK can go for

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:27 PM IST
  • IPL 2021: Ahead of the auction, Ashish Nehra has said that the franchise might look to get one of the released players back in the squad.
READ FULL STORY
A total of 292 players will go under the hammer. (IPL/Twitter)
A total of 292 players will go under the hammer. (IPL/Twitter)
cricket

IPL 2021 mini-auction: A juggle of money and available players for teams

By Rasesh Mandani, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:27 PM IST
  • IPL 20201: A lowdown of all eight franchises and what promises to be on their agenda for the players' auction on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryna and Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnavi were spotted in KKR camp ahead of IPL auction 2021(IPL/Twitter)
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryna and Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnavi were spotted in KKR camp ahead of IPL auction 2021(IPL/Twitter)
cricket

Twitter abuzz after spotting SRK's son and Juhi's daughter in KKR auction table

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:52 PM IST
IPL Auction 2021: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan and Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnavi were present in the briefings on the eve of the Indian Premier League Auction 2021 at the same venue. Here is how Twitter reacted to Aryan and Jahnavi’s photos on the IPL auction briefings
READ FULL STORY
KL Rahul in action against RCB last IPL. (Punjab Kings/Twitter)
KL Rahul in action against RCB last IPL. (Punjab Kings/Twitter)
cricket

'It's quite a weapon to have': KL Rahul eyes missing element in Punjab Kings

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:26 PM IST
  • IPL 2021 auction: Ahead of the auction, in which a total of 292 players will be up for grabs, Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul weighed in on the one element the team is missing and wants to acquire.
READ FULL STORY
KL Rahul (L) and Chris Gayle have welcomed the name change. (IPL/Twitter)
KL Rahul (L) and Chris Gayle have welcomed the name change. (IPL/Twitter)
cricket

Rahul reveals reason behind renaming team to Punjab Kings, Gayle responds: WATCH

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:26 PM IST
  • Ahead of the auction though, captain of the team KL Rahul disclosed the reason behind the name change, to which Chris Gayle reacted.
READ FULL STORY
Virat Kohli scored a splendid 62 in India's second innings. (BCCI)
Virat Kohli scored a splendid 62 in India's second innings. (BCCI)
cricket

'Virat was exceptional': Boycott wants England to learn from India captain

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:44 PM IST
  • India vs England: Boycott said England can look to no further than Virat Kohli, who played a masterclass in India's second innings on a spinning surface.
READ FULL STORY
R Ashwin celebrates a wicket with Virat Kohli. (Getty Images)
R Ashwin celebrates a wicket with Virat Kohli. (Getty Images)
cricket

Plotting dismissals, the Ashwin way

By Somshuvra Laha, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:16 AM IST
  • From opening the bowling in the Indian Premier League to leading the Test bowling attack at home, Ashwin the spinner has worn many hats.
READ FULL STORY
Virat Kohli batted fluently during his knock of 62 against England. (BCCI)
Virat Kohli batted fluently during his knock of 62 against England. (BCCI)
cricket

'Felt as if a Roll Royce was batting in the middle': Raja's praise for Kohli

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:20 AM IST
  • Ramiz Raja said watching Virat Kohli bat in the second innings was like driving a Rolls Royce car.
READ FULL STORY
AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli. (IPL)
AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli. (IPL)
cricket

'Need to take pressure off Kohli, ABD': Gambhir names RCB's superstar buy

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:31 PM IST
  • IPL 2021: Calling Umesh Yadav's release a mistake, Gambhir reckons it will be interesting to see which department RCB invests in the most on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
England's Moeen Ali celebrates with captain Joe Root.(Action Images via Reuters)
England's Moeen Ali celebrates with captain Joe Root.(Action Images via Reuters)
cricket

Root apologises to Moeen for saying all-rounder chose to head back home

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:59 PM IST
Joe Root's comments caused quite a stir on social media, in which fans started to criticise Moeen Ali for heading back home with the Test series hanging in the balance. Seeing how his comments were received, Root went up to Moeen in the team hotel and he offered his apology.
READ FULL STORY
