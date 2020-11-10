MI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2020 Final Match Today: Delhi Capitals eye maiden title against four-time winners Mumbai Indians

MI vs DC Final Live Score, IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have earned the rights to be in the finals of what can be termed as the toughest and most evenly contested IPL’s in the history of the tournament. The 13th edition of Indian Premier League saw all 8 teams winning six matches each for the first time but in the end the table toppers defending champions Mumbai Indians and first-timers Delhi Capitals beat everyone else to earn the rights to be in the finals which will be played in the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE. Mumbai Indians have the likes of Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, will bank on Shikhar Dhawan, Marus Stoinis, Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

Follow MI vs DC IPL 2020 final live score here:

17:40 hrs IST Will Shikhar Dhawan take the purple cap from KL Rahul? 68 runs is all that Shikhar Dhawan requires to topple KXIP captain KL Rahul and take the Orange Cap for this year’s IPL. And if he does that then DC’s chances of winning today’s final and lift their maiden IPL title will also brighten up. Dhawan, who sored 78 in the Qualifier 2 against SRH, has so far amassed 603 runs in the tournament and not to forget his record of becoming the only cricket to slam successive hundreds in the history of IPL.





17:32 hrs IST MI vs DC final: All eyes on Jasprit Bumrah 10 wickets in the last three matches for just 45 runs - Jasprit Bumrah has been outstanding, fantastic, unplayable, match-winner, superb, add all the adjectives that you want to but it still might fall short of what he has achieved for Mumbai Indians when it mattered the most. Bumrah, who has 27 wickets in 14 matches, has shown why he is rated by many as the best all-format bowler currently. He will be hoping to continue to good work in the final against Delhi Capitals.





17:26 hrs IST Similarities between the finals of IPL 2013 and 2020 Rohit Sharma in 2013 and Shreyas Iyer in 2020 are the only Indian players to lead their IPL side to the final without having captained in international cricket. The MI captain in 2013 and Iyer in 2020 had represented India in ODIs and T20Is but not in Tests. o In the current squad of Delhi Capitals have 3 players who were previously part of IPL champion side — Shikhar Dhawan (SRH in 2016), Ravichandran Ashwin (CSK in 2010 & 2011) and Axar Patel (MI in 2013). o Similarly, in 2013 side of Mumbai Indians, they had 3 players who were previously part of IPL champion side —The MI captain, Dwayne Smith and Pragyan Ojha — all represented Deccan Chargers in 2009.





17:20 hrs IST IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs DC - Battle of two astute captains It will be the battle of two most sought after and tactically accomplished captains of IPL when Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals collide in the final today. Rohit Sharma - IPL’s most successful captain with four titles - will look to trump Shreyas Iyer - IPL’s youngest captain.





17:15 hrs IST MI vs DC, IPL 2020 Final Live Score - What worked for DC? Very rarely does it happen in the IPL that the experts’ favourite indeed performs well and goes all the way. But this year - yeah yeah 2020 of course - has been different. Delhi Capitals were one of the strongest teams on paper and they proved it by reaching their maiden final. They used the pre-season trade window the best by roping in experienced Indian stars like Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin. The masterstroke, however was to get Marcus Stoinis in and give him the freedom to express himself in the middle-order (and at the top too).





17:10 hrs IST IPL 2020 Final Live Updates - DC road to final Unlike Mumbai Indians, DC did not have that smooth a ride to the IPL final. They were brilliant in the first half of the tournament but four consecutive defeats derailed their campaign forced them to play a must-win against RCB to secure a top two finish and a play-off berth. But Shreyas Iyer’s side not only beat RCB but also made full use of the play-off rules that allows a second chance to top two teams. They beat SRH in the second Qualifier to move to their maiden IPL final.





17:05 hrs IST MI road to final The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians finished on the top of the table with 18 points in 14 matches and then beat Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 1 to sail into the finals. It is safe to say that they were the only team that looked certain for a play-off berth when the last week of the league matches started.





16:57 hrs IST MI vs DC, IPL Final Live Score - Who will win? We’re gonna stick our necks out and say Mumbai Indians will win this IPL 2020 final against Delhi Capitals. All you Delhi fans out there this is purely a hunch, don’t take us seriously, you guys have it in you to claim your maiden IPL title. But speaking purely on cricketing terms and not the odd-even number game, the experience of having four titles in their bank definitely gives MI an edge over DC.



