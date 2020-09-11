e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals offers to sponsor UAE’s junior women’s cricketers

IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals offers to sponsor UAE’s junior women’s cricketers

According to a statement, a Rajasthan Royals delegation, led by its chairman Ranjit Barthakur, visited the Dubai Sports Council this week and expressed its keenness to work with DSC.

cricket Updated: Sep 11, 2020 22:39 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Rajasthan Royals players during practice
Rajasthan Royals players during practice(Twitter/RR)
         

Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals has held discussions with the Dubai Sports Council about sponsoring young women cricketers in the UAE as part of its plans to develop the sport here.

According to a statement, a Rajasthan Royals delegation, led by its chairman Ranjit Barthakur, visited the Dubai Sports Council this week and expressed its keenness to work with DSC.

Barthakur said that the franchise is keen to promote cricket in the UAE, and has offered to sponsor on a yearly basis UAE’s six top junior women cricketers and take them to India for specialised training.

“I would like to thank the UAE and Dubai government, for being such wonderful and gracious hosts. We thank them for hosting IPL which is one of the most important sports events in India and in world cricket, and a source of pride for India as a country,” Barthakur said.

“We are really keen to work with the council, especially on the women’s cricket side. The nurturing of women’s cricket is critical and there can be nobody better than Dubai Sports Council to encourage women’s cricket,” he said.

Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural edition of the league in 2008.

“We want Dubai to be the centre of excellence for children’s cricket and women’s cricket, and we have offered – from the Royal Academy at the Rajasthan Royals – to sponsor, every year, six female players below the age of 18 to train in India,” Barthakur said.

Barthakur said the UAE is a diverse country with so many nationalities living here.

“They do provide everybody with equal opportunity here. So if we can promote Emirati cricketers, it will go a long way in promoting cricket here. I think they have a fantastic establishment,” he added.

The 13th edition of the league will be taking part in the UAE from September 19 to November 10, with a total of 60 matches being played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium and the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Sonia Gandhi reconstitutes Congress; Azad, Ambika Soni dropped as general secretaries
Sonia Gandhi reconstitutes Congress; Azad, Ambika Soni dropped as general secretaries
‘China to hand over 5 missing Arunachal men tomorrow’: Kiren Rijiju
‘China to hand over 5 missing Arunachal men tomorrow’: Kiren Rijiju
Nirav Modi won’t get justice in India, claims ex-SC judge Katju
Nirav Modi won’t get justice in India, claims ex-SC judge Katju
AgustaWestland case: CBI seeks sanction to prosecute ex-CAG, 4 IAF officers
AgustaWestland case: CBI seeks sanction to prosecute ex-CAG, 4 IAF officers
I will come on your show and take Covid vaccine: Ivanka Trump accepts TV host’s challenge
I will come on your show and take Covid vaccine: Ivanka Trump accepts TV host’s challenge
Swami Agnivesh passes away at 80, was suffering from liver disease
Swami Agnivesh passes away at 80, was suffering from liver disease
Covid vaccine trial stopped after volunteer shows neurological symptoms: AstraZeneca
Covid vaccine trial stopped after volunteer shows neurological symptoms: AstraZeneca
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In