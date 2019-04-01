IPL 2019, KXIP vs DC LIVE Preview: In form teams look to gain momentum

Live updates: We are already looking at match number 13 in this year’s IPL. Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals look to have found a settled squad, they seem to have all the bases covered and have played three games each winning two and it’s a good opportunity for both the sides to build on this momentum and rise in the points table.

19:09 hrs IST Manish - DC’s Chris can overpower KXIP’s Chris For all his belligerence at the top of the order, Chris Gayle has found it difficult to get going against Chris Morris. So far, Morris has bowled 34 deliveries to Gayle and the Windies hard-hitter has managed to hit just 40 runs off him. But more importantly, Morris has gotten rid of Gayle three times in the IPL before.





19:01 hrs IST Sayan - KXIP can counter Pant Ashwin could play Mujeeb in this particular match as his record against Pant has been fantastic. He has bowled three balls to him and has already claimed his wicket twice. Also, Ashwin has controlled the exuberance of Pant. The skipper has only given away 7 runs in the 11 balls bowled to Pant so far. So, spin could be the way forward for KXIP





18:59 hrs IST Manish - The Rishabh Pant force He has been consistent in the three games so far and the team management can bump him up the order against Kings XI Punjab to take control during the powerplay overs. The young wicket-keeper will be the X-factor for Delhi this match.





18:52 hrs IST Sayan - Match is in Mohali, so what about it? Kings XI Punjab have won 4 out of their last 5 matches against Delhi in IPL. Also, Delhi Capitals have won only once against KXIP at Mohali in IPL. Well, so all the momentum will be deflated today!





18:37 hrs IST Manish - Opening salvo Delhi Capitals edged out KKR in an absolute thriller and after such a win, the team has all the momentum in their favour. They have found a great balance and their young batsmen and experienced bowlers could well be too hot for KXIP to handle



