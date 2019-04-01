Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

IPL 2019, KXIP vs DC LIVE Preview: In form teams look to gain momentum

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, KXIP vs DC: Catch all the live score and updates from the 13th match of this year’s IPL between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals.

By HT Correspondent | Apr 01, 2019 19:10 IST
highlights

KXIP vs DC, Live score and updates

19:09 hrs IST

Manish - DC’s Chris can overpower KXIP’s Chris

For all his belligerence at the top of the order, Chris Gayle has found it difficult to get going against Chris Morris.

So far, Morris has bowled 34 deliveries to Gayle and the Windies hard-hitter has managed to hit just 40 runs off him. But more importantly, Morris has gotten rid of Gayle three times in the IPL before.

19:01 hrs IST

Sayan - KXIP can counter Pant

Ashwin could play Mujeeb in this particular match as his record against Pant has been fantastic. He has bowled three balls to him and has already claimed his wicket twice.

Also, Ashwin has controlled the exuberance of Pant. The skipper has only given away 7 runs in the 11 balls bowled to Pant so far. So, spin could be the way forward for KXIP

18:59 hrs IST

Manish - The Rishabh Pant force

He has been consistent in the three games so far and the team management can bump him up the order against Kings XI Punjab to take control during the powerplay overs. The young wicket-keeper will be the X-factor for Delhi this match.

18:52 hrs IST

Sayan - Match is in Mohali, so what about it?

Kings XI Punjab have won 4 out of their last 5 matches against Delhi in IPL. Also, Delhi Capitals have won only once against KXIP at Mohali in IPL. Well, so all the momentum will be deflated today!

18:37 hrs IST

Manish - Opening salvo

Delhi Capitals edged out KKR in an absolute thriller and after such a win, the team has all the momentum in their favour. They have found a great balance and their young batsmen and experienced bowlers could well be too hot for KXIP to handle

18:34 hrs IST

Hello and welcome

We are already looking at match number 13 in this year’s IPL. Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals look to have found a settled squad, they seem to have all the bases covered and have played three games each winning two and it’s a good opportunity for both the sides to build on this momentum and rise in the points table.

Before the start of the match, we will preview this contest for you where I (Manish Pathak- cricket correspondent) and Sayan Ghosh (cricket correspondent) will put forward our respective cases for two teams playing today. I will present the case for DC while my colleague will put forward his stat based counters as to why he thinks KXIP will walk away with the match in their bag.