Home / Cricket / IPL TV rights sold for 23,575 crore for 2023-2027 cycle, digital for 20,500 cr. to 2 separate broadcasters: Report
cricket

IPL TV rights sold for 23,575 crore for 2023-2027 cycle, digital for 20,500 cr. to 2 separate broadcasters: Report

  • The frantic bidding process to secure IPL media rights for the 2023-2027 cycle has come to an end, with the television rights being sold for a whopping 57.5 crore (per match) and digital for 50 crore (per match).
For the first time in history, the IPL will have two broadcasters for the next five years.&nbsp;(IPL)
For the first time in history, the IPL will have two broadcasters for the next five years. (IPL)
Published on Jun 13, 2022 03:48 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk

The frantic bidding process to secure IPL media rights for the 2023-2027 cycle has come to an end, with the television rights being sold for a whopping 57.5 crore (per match) and digital for 50 crore (per match). News agency ANI has reported that the final count for the TV rights stands at 23,575 crore while the digital rights closed at 20,500 crore bringing the total amount to 44,075 crore for 410 matches. The names of the winners are yet to be disclosed but as per reports, Sony has won the TV rights, whereas for digital, the winner is either Viacom 18 or Jio.

More to follow…

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
ipl
ipl
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 13, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out