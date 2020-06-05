Jasprit Bumrah names ‘the best yorker bowler in the world’

cricket

When former India coach John Wright spotted Jasprit Bumrah and brought him in the Mumbai Indians’ set-up, the right-arm fast bowler from Gujarat had raw pace and an action to draw attention. The talent was always there but Bumrah was helped fine-tuning them by Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga while playing for Mumbai Indians. Malinga, who himself was renowned for his unusual slingy action and ability to bowl with impeccable accuracy even at the death overs, worked with Bumrah as the youngster kept improving with each passing season. It was therefore, no surprise when Bumrah hailed Malinga as one of the best exponents of the yorker.

“Malinga is the best yorker bowler in the world and he used it for such a long period of time to the best of his advantage,” Bumrah was quoted as saying in a tweet by his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians.

Bumrah, who debut for Mumbai Indians in 2013, has played seven IPL seasons with Malinga, who is one of the few players who has played in every season of IPL and that too representing only one franchise.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Bumrah had earlier narrated how Malinga had helped him handle different situations. “Many people believe that he taught me the yorker, but that’s not true. He did not teach me anything on the field. The things I learned from him are about the mind. How to handle different situations. How to not get angry. How to make a plan for a batsman,” Bumrah had said.

Speaking about Bumrah’s credentials as a fast bowler, Malinga had said he was happy to have contributed to the fast bowler’s success. “I am really happy to have helped someone while I am still playing international cricket, and he is the World No. 1 bowler now. Happy to have given him tips which make him recognise my contribution in his career. I think everyone should share their experience and expertise with young players so that cricket is the eventual winner,” Malinga had said.

Bumrah is currently the ranked No.2 in ODIs and No.7 in the ICC Test rankings. The 26-year-old Indian fast bowler, considered as one of the greatest exponents of yorkers in modern-day cricket, was sceptical about how his body would react when he returns to full-fledged training post the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’ve been training almost six days a week but have not bowled for a long period of time. So I don’t know how the body will react when I bowl first.”