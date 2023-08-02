Journalist sparks controversy after ‘you’re a little Barbie yourself’ remark to Australia star on live TV at The Hundred

The third edition of The Hundred kicked off on August 1, with a doubleheader of the Southern Brave visiting Nottingham to take on the Trent Rockets in the opening matches of both the men’s and women’s tournaments. The headlines were grabbed in the women’s match by Smriti Mandhana, who continued her excellent record in the tournament with a half-century at the top of the order for the visiting team, but a moment of controversy also caught the attention of many fans online. A screengrab of the interview

With the Brave batting and halfway through the first innings, a pitch side interview of Australian all-rounder Maitlan Brown took place with her team batting on 79-1. However, some comments made by the male interviewer during the chat with Brown led to strong criticism received online.

The Aussie was first asked by the interviewer, “Maitlan, I know you’re a batsman, but it would be quite nice to sit there without the pads on and see the powerplay tick over.” The interviewer got into hot water for his use of the term ‘batsman’, which has become outdated and suggested to be replaced by the gender-neutral term batter for referring to the role by broadcasters.

However, while that small error can be written down to a slip of the tongue by the interviewer, he made a greater error of judgement later in the interview, which in particular has seen several questions been raised about the broadcaster in question.

Brown was asked about the dynamics of the team heading into the new season and how the time in training camp has been amongst the group so far, to which the Aussie replied: “We got together a few days ago in Southampton, and it was really nice to get together as a group. We played a practice game, and we also went and watched Barbie the other night all together for a bit of team-bonding. The group is gelling really well together.”

Brown referenced the newly-released Barbie movie that has recently hit theatres around the world, and how it allowed for the team to spend time together. However, her answer was met with a response by the interviewer which many see inappropriate, unprofessional, and over-the-line, in which he said “You’re a little Barbie yourself aren’t you, with your blue eyes?”

The comment has received backlash from fans who state that such comments being made makes it difficult for women’s cricket to grow in the public sphere, which The Hundred has tried to platform ever since its inception as a tournament meant to appeal to a diverse audience.

A BBC spokesperson later commented on the matter, stating the broadcasting company had spoken to the interviewer and “explained that his comment was not appropriate.” The interviewer himself has not yet made a public comment on the matter.

Southern Brave reached the finals of the first two editions of the women’s tournament but lost on both occasions to the Oval Invincibles. Their bid to go one better this year began with a victory in the opening match of the tournament, winning by 27 runs after a very strong score of 157 in the first innings, as the Trent Rocket including Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur failed to haul down the total in their chase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON