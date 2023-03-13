'Kartik, we just qualified at lunch time...': Rahul Dravid brutally trolls broadcaster with epic 'chicken hatch' burn

India had more than one reason to be cheerful on Monday. Not only did they win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1 b y drawing the fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad but also punched their ticket to the World Test Championship final. India and Australia will once again do battle for the most prestigious prize that there is in Test cricket at The Oval starting June 7. However, between now and then, there is plenty that is going to transpire. Four days from now, India will renew their rivalry against Australia with the ODIs commencing from March 17, followed by the much-anticipated IPL.

Having said that, all of it is in the future. For now, it's time for the Indian team to celebrate having won a hard-fought Test series against one of the top teams in the world. Besides captain Rohit Sharma, this series was also a stern test for coach Rahul Dravid, who couldn't be happier with how things panned out. However, amid all the celebration and joy, Dravid was taken aback by one question asked by his former India teammate Murali Karthik. The ex-India spinner, who is part of the broadcast panel, wanted to know Dravid's mindset behind planning the road ahead.

"Rahul, there is the ODIs series against Australia, followed by the T20s (referring to the IPL) and then the WTC final. How have you planned to prepare for that given the fact that you're going to have a lot of white-ball cricket between now and the next Test match," asked Kartik. Dravid, in reply, came up with a hilarious analogy and even as Kartik tried to explain himself, he couldn't as The Wall went on.

Also Read | 'When I was 60 not out overnight...': Virat Kohli opens up on 186-run knock amid 'sickness' reports after India win

"Kartik, we just qualified at lunch time today. So I wasn't counting my chickens before they hatched. We'll think about it, we'll plan for it. We'll celebrate this for starters. We deserve to celebrate this because it's been a long hard one and a half months. Obviously, we have the one-dayers which we'll play so we're looking forward to those too. But yeah, it is going to be a challenge, a lot of logistics involved; won't be easy," Dravid said after India took home the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

In hindsight, there was more substance in Kartik's question that what met the eyes. The Indian players will be part of plenty of white-ball action over the next two months and from there the sudden transition to red-ball Tests isn't exactly going to be a cakewalk. The last time India played the WTC final two years ago, they were plagued by something similar, as they played a team – New Zealand – that had already played a couple of Tests in England. To tackle the scenario better this time, Dravid did underline a few things that need to be taken care of going forward.

"The IPL final and the WTC final games are just a week away so it's not going to be easy challenge for us but hopefully we'll be prepared. We'll sit down and discuss as coaches and support staff and try to give the players the best possible opportunity and prepare them the best that we can. It's a big game. I know the boys are keen and excited about it so we're looking forward to it. We'll think about it once we have the time to celebrate it first," added the India head coach.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON