'Kohli, Rahul are equally good but when Rohit plays...': Harbhajan reserves massive praise for India's white-ball leader

His captaincy stint with Mumbai Indians (MI) helped him reap a lot of success in his career and Rohit Sharma is now set to lead the Indian white-ball set up in the upcoming home series against West Indies. One of the finest openers at the highest level, Rohit is also seen as the front-runner to be Virat Kohli's successor in Test cricket and handling the Indian team's leadership in all three formats.

India's spin great Harbhajan Singh has also heaped praise on Rohit's batting prowess, saying that the 34-year-old opener's talent makes batting look easy. The 41-year-old Harbhajan, who recently announced retirement from all forms of international cricket, picked Rohit as his favourite batter across all three formats.

ALSO READ | 'Someone realised India need to take wickets to win': Ex-Pakistan captain makes cheeky remark on spin attack for WI ODIs

“Favourite batsman: Rohit Sharma. Whether T20, one-day cricket, Test cricket, when Rohit is batting, he is unbelievable. He has got so much of time, he makes batting look very, very easy,” Harbhajan told Sports Today.

With an experience of 43 Tests, 227 ODIs and 119 T20Is, Rohit is the only player to have three ODI double hundreds under his belt. He's also got four centuries in the shortest format and a double hundred in Test cricket.

A five-time IPL winning captain, Rohit will be captaining India in the multi-format series against West Indies, beginning in Ahmedabad on February 6. He was assigned the role after the BCCI decided to have a single white-ball skipper.

“I think Rohit is probably the best batsman in world cricket, with all due respect to others like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. They are equally good as well but when Rohit plays, he is a different level altogether. So Rohit is my favourite batsman,” he further added.

When asked about his favourite bowling option, Harbhajan picked Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. Besides Rohit, Jasprit Bumrah has also emerged as one of the frontrunners for the role. The 28-year-old speedster had served as a deputy to KL Rahul in the Johannesburg Test and in the ODI series versus South Africa.

“Coming to bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah I think is a class apart. Whether we talk about T20s, one-dayers or Test cricket, Bumrah is a top-class bowler," said Harbhajan.