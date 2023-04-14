Kolkata eye hat-trick of wins as miracle-man Rinku key; Roy vs Gurbaz for top spot - KKR Dream11 Predictions vs SRH

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the iconic Eden Gardens on April 14. After the opening game defeat to Punjab Kings (PBKS). Kolkata Knight Riders won their second match in a row as they beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by three wickets in a thriller at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Ahmedabad: Kolkata Knight Riders batters Rinku Singh and Umesh Yadav during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Sunday, April 9, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_09_2023_000322B)(PTI)

Rinku Singh (48* off 21) set the stage on fire and did the unthinkable as he smashed five sixes in a row with 28 needed off five balls to pull off a breath-taking win for KKR. It was a roller-coaster match which saw Impact Player Venkatesh Iyer sizzle with a blistering innings of 83 off 40 balls, ably supported by Nitish Rana (45 off 29). Rinku Singh’s heroics made sure that KKR picked up the unlikely win and that Rashid Khan’s Hat-trick for Gujarat Titans was in vain.

After the last game, Venkatesh Iyer is the top run-scorer for the team with 120 runs at a strike rate of 160. Rinku has also scored 98 runs at a strike rate of 169. While, Gurbaz has racked up 94 runs at a strike rate of 130 in the three games so far.

Andre Russell has not bowled a solitary over in the season yet, and has only scored 36 runs in the three games. He would be expected to make a match-winning contribution for the side sooner rather than later.

The spinners won the game for KKR in the last game at the Eden Gardens against RCB. Once again Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine and Suyash Sharma will be expected to have a big impact on the game on a spin-friendly track in Kolkata. They have scalped a combined 15 wickets so far in the season at under 8 runs an over.

The seamers have been underwhelming so far this season. Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson and Shardul Thakur have combined for just 4 wickets in the three games.

Ferguson, who replaced Southee in the line-up after returning from injury, will once again be expected to lead the pace bowling line-up against SRH.

Chandrakant Pandit will hope his side can make it three wins in a row and continue their push towards the playoffs against SRH.

Impact Player: If KKR bat first, Suyash Sharma could be brought on as the Impact player in the second innings. Whereas, Venkatesh Iyer could be brought on as the Impact Player if they field first.

KKR Predicted XI vs SRH:

Openers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer.

Middle Order: Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, N Jagadeesan.

All-Rounders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur.

Bowlers: Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

