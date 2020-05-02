e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 02, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘Anil sir said ‘you have to take 5 wickets’: Kuldeep Yadav recalls debut Test against Australia in Dharamsala

‘Anil sir said ‘you have to take 5 wickets’: Kuldeep Yadav recalls debut Test against Australia in Dharamsala

Speaking to Cricbuzz in their Youtube show Spicy Pitch, Kuldeep recalled that the then coach, Anil Kumble, told him that he will be making his debut in Dharamsala

cricket Updated: May 02, 2020 16:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindjustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Kuldeep Yadav.
File image of Kuldeep Yadav.(File)
         

India leff-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Saturday recalled his debut Test against Australia in Dharamsala, where he dismissed David Warner to claim his maiden wicket in the longest format. The chinaman, who has become an integral part of Indian team across all formats, revealed that he was really nervous before the start of the Test, as he was feeling the pressure of the big stage.

Speaking to Cricbuzz in their Youtube show Spicy Pitch, Kuldeep recalled that the then coach, Anil Kumble, told him that he will be making his debut in Dharamsala. “I get emotional when I remember my Test debut in Dharamsala. The most important thing for me at the time was how to perform. I remember a day before the match, Anil sir came to me and said ‘you will play tomorrow, you have to take 5 wickets’,” he said.

Also read: One of the most memorable moments: Suresh Raina on scoring T20I ton

“So, I paused for a second, and then I was like, ‘yes sir, I will pick up 5 wickets’. Sivaramakrishnan sir gave me my Test cap. He gave me some advice, I don’t remember what, as I was completely blanka the time. I was feeling lot of pressure, I was really nervous. I felt that it was a big stage - how will I perform here,” the 25-year-old added.

“But then I bowled a couple of overs before Lunch, and I felt relaxed. I decided to play it like it is a Ranji Trophy match,” he said. Kuldeep recalled the plan he made to get Warner out in the 2nd session,

“At the Lunch, I was planning how to dismiss David Warner. I planned I will give him 2-4 flighted deliveries, so that he comes forward. Then I will send a flipper across his way. Maybe, he will try to play on backfoot and gets caught behind or bowled. That’s exactly what happened,” he said.

Also read: Really hope there are not more leagues than international cricket after pandemic: Ashwin

Talking about how he felt after getting the big breakthrough, Kuldeep said: “It was my first Test wicket. I felt really emotionally attached that I was almost into tears.”

The left-arm spinner picked up four wickets in the first innings in the match, but could not take any in the 2nd innings. India won the match by eight wickets.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
As migrants return, Bihar faces new challenges of Covid-19 spreading to 30 districts
As migrants return, Bihar faces new challenges of Covid-19 spreading to 30 districts
PM Modi switches gear, steps up focus on reviving economy
PM Modi switches gear, steps up focus on reviving economy
Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
Didn’t care who’s bowling at what pace: Lee on India batsman’s greatness
Didn’t care who’s bowling at what pace: Lee on India batsman’s greatness
LIVE| PM Modi holds meeting to discuss ways to boost agriculture sector
LIVE| PM Modi holds meeting to discuss ways to boost agriculture sector
Fiat India launches online booking platform for Jeep products
Fiat India launches online booking platform for Jeep products
Face mask, white stick: Do Kim Jong Un’s photos hold clues of his absence?
Face mask, white stick: Do Kim Jong Un’s photos hold clues of his absence?
Covid-19: Owaisi questions privacy on ‘shady’ Aarogya Setu app; govt replies
Covid-19: Owaisi questions privacy on ‘shady’ Aarogya Setu app; govt replies
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news