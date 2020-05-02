‘Anil sir said ‘you have to take 5 wickets’: Kuldeep Yadav recalls debut Test against Australia in Dharamsala

cricket

India leff-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Saturday recalled his debut Test against Australia in Dharamsala, where he dismissed David Warner to claim his maiden wicket in the longest format. The chinaman, who has become an integral part of Indian team across all formats, revealed that he was really nervous before the start of the Test, as he was feeling the pressure of the big stage.

Speaking to Cricbuzz in their Youtube show Spicy Pitch, Kuldeep recalled that the then coach, Anil Kumble, told him that he will be making his debut in Dharamsala. “I get emotional when I remember my Test debut in Dharamsala. The most important thing for me at the time was how to perform. I remember a day before the match, Anil sir came to me and said ‘you will play tomorrow, you have to take 5 wickets’,” he said.

“So, I paused for a second, and then I was like, ‘yes sir, I will pick up 5 wickets’. Sivaramakrishnan sir gave me my Test cap. He gave me some advice, I don’t remember what, as I was completely blanka the time. I was feeling lot of pressure, I was really nervous. I felt that it was a big stage - how will I perform here,” the 25-year-old added.

“But then I bowled a couple of overs before Lunch, and I felt relaxed. I decided to play it like it is a Ranji Trophy match,” he said. Kuldeep recalled the plan he made to get Warner out in the 2nd session,

“At the Lunch, I was planning how to dismiss David Warner. I planned I will give him 2-4 flighted deliveries, so that he comes forward. Then I will send a flipper across his way. Maybe, he will try to play on backfoot and gets caught behind or bowled. That’s exactly what happened,” he said.

Talking about how he felt after getting the big breakthrough, Kuldeep said: “It was my first Test wicket. I felt really emotionally attached that I was almost into tears.”

The left-arm spinner picked up four wickets in the first innings in the match, but could not take any in the 2nd innings. India won the match by eight wickets.